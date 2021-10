The Asus x Noctua graphics card collaboration is now official. The two PC tech firms have partnered to produce the Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua (OC) Edition. It arrives with multiple claims about its special qualities and appeal, probably the most important being that it is the "coolest and quietest graphics card in its class". We have previously seen some leaked info about this product, and the product is exactly like the renders that Asus Vietnam spilled a little prematurely. Now we have many more important details to share, though, like the official tech specs.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO