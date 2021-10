Whitney Cummings is expanding her "Touch Me" tour into 2022. She is going to be at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on March 5th, 2022!. Through her massive North American “Touch Me” theatre tour, Cummings has not only been engaging with her audience through her stand-up but also through physical touch – hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in stand-up comedy, the “Touch Me” tour is a big ol’ party and a celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal and nostalgic, reflecting on the changes that relationships, technology, and pop culture have brought to her life and her observations of today’s society.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO