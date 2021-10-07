Minnesota BCA: Blaine man fired shotgun at police before deputy shot him

Photo credit Getty Images

A Blaine man who was shot by police on Monday night was charged Wednesday after allegedly shooting at police with a shotgun.

Randall William Reeve, 62, of Blaine, is charged with first-degree assault, making threats of violence and recklessly discharging a firearm in a city.

The Minnesota BCA said Wednesday that police including Anoka County Sheriff's deputies were called to 10562 Quincy Blvd NE in Blaine after neighbors reported Reeve was threatening people and firing a gun.

When police surrounded the area, Reeve allegedly opened his door several times to yell threats at officers and fire in their direction and the air.

An Anoka County Sheriff's deputy identified by the Minnesota BCA as six-year department veteran Jeffery Barrett shot Reeve, who is still being treated at HCMC.

Body and dash cameras caught portions of the incident. Barrett remains on standard administrative leave.