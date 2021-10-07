Top-seeded Connecticut Sun upset by Chicago Sky in WNBA playoffs: 'Just an empty feeling'

And with it, the end of Connecticut’s hopes for the franchise’s first WNBA title after a historic regular season. The top-seeded Connecticut Sun, the league’s best team this summer, fell 79-69 to No. 6 Chicago in Game No. 4 of the WNBA playoff semifinals Wednesday night in Chicago. The Sky, who won the series 3-1, advance to the finals for the first time since 2014 and will face either the Las Vegas Aces or Phoenix Mercury, who are scheduled to play Game 5 of their semifinal series on Friday.