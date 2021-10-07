CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Gasconade, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Gasconade; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

