Paracrine activity of adipose derived stem cells on limbal epithelial stem cells

Limbal stem cells deficiency (LSCD) is an eye disease caused by the loss of stem cells in the corneal limbus as a succession of an injury due physical, biological, or chemical agents. Current therapies of LSCD are focused on the transplantation of donor corneas or tissue equivalents produced from autologous limbal stem cells. Every year there are waiting millions of patients for the cornea transplantation all over the world and the list is growing due to the relatively low number of cornea donors. On the other hand, the transplantation of tissue or cells into the recipient’s body is associated with the higher risk of possible side effects. The possibility of the application of an indirect treatment using the properties of the paracrine activity of stem cells, would be beneficial for the patients with transplant failures. This study was to evaluate the paracrine effect of mesenchymal stem cells derived from adipose tissue (ADSC) on the viability of limbal epithelial stem cells (LESC). The paracrine effect was assessed by treating LESC with conditioned medium collected from ADSC culture. Cell viability, cytotoxicity, apoptosis and proliferation were evaluated using in vitro assays in standard conditions and induced inflammation. After the exposure to the examined conditions, the expression of genes related to pro- and anti- inflammatory factors was evaluated and compared to the secretion of selected cytokines by ELISA test. Moreover, the changes in LESC phenotype were assessed using of phenotype microarrays. Our findings suggest that paracrine activity of ADSC on LESC promotes its proliferation and has a potential role in mitigation of the adverse impact of inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide.