TMSG: 11-Year-Old Surprised By Best Friend After Having A Bad Day

Three years ago 11-year-old Stevie from Chicago was separated from his best friend Owen after he had to move to Missouri with his family.

Stevie's mom Diane Stroud told NBC Chicago that the move along with the COVID pandemic that kept everyone apart was really hard on both of them. Recently, Stevie had a bad day at school and wanted to be picked up early. But he had a surprise waiting for him in the car.

Owen had traveled from Missouri to Chicago on a business trip with his dad. So he was waiting in the backseat of the car for Stevie when Diane went to pick him up from school. As soon as Stevie sees Owen, he drops his basketball and starts crying tears of joy. In the video posted online , Stevie says through his tears, "You just made my day. I've had the worst day ever. What are you doing here!?" To which Owen responded, "I'm visiting you in Chicago, that's what I'm doing here."

