The Food and Drug Administration released new guidance on Wednesday asking makers of "processed, packaged, and prepared foods" to reduce the amount sodium in their products. Why it matters: High sodium consumption can lead to more severe cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. Americans consume "far more sodium than recommended," the FDA says, and the guidance is an effort to get people to cut down on the amount of salt they consume.

