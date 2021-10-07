Des Moines winery sees demand for cans

Canned wines sales skyrocketed in 2020, and there's no looking back, according to the L.A. Times.

State of play: As we said goodbye to white-linen dinners and hello to hikes and picnics last year, our wine habits followed.

In March 2020, canned wine accounted for 0.7% of off-premise wine sales. It nearly doubled to 1.2% of wine dollars this last summer.

The biggest fans? Young drinkers between age 21-34 represent 15% of bottled wine buyers, but 26% of canned wine buyers, the Times reports.

At Des Moines' Jasper Winery, that jump is real. They launched their line of canned wines last spring to meet the demand, said Mason Groben, winemaker at Jasper.

They found success and more recently released lower ABV canned wine spritzers, Groben said.

Our thought bubble: Hey, we'll drink it out of a box too.