CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

GnRHa protects the ovarian reserve by reducing endoplasmic reticulum stress during cyclophosphamide-based chemotherapy

By Xiaolin Li
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy-induced ovarian dysfunction is a serious adverse effect in premenopausal patients with cancer. Gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogs (GnRHa) protect ovarian function, but its molecular mechanisms have not yet been determined. In this study, we attempted to determine the previously unknown molecular mechanism by which such protection occurs. Serum anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels were tested in tumor-bearing nude mice, a series of exploratory experiments were conducted. We discovered that GnRHa protects granulosa cells from chemotherapeutic toxicity in vivo and in vitro. We also showed that CTX-induced endoplasmic reticulum stress inhibits the secretion of AMH, and treatment with GnRHa relieves ER stress and the subsequent unfolded-protein response by modulating mTOR signaling to induce autophagy. The results of mechanistic studies indicated that GnRHa-modulated mTOR signaling to induce autophagy, which alleviated CTX-induced ER stress and promoted the secretion of AMH.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Effects of government policies on the spread of COVID-19 worldwide

The outbreak of novel COVID-19 disease elicited a wide range of anti-contagion and economic policies like school closure, income support, contact tracing, and so forth, in the mitigation and suppression of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, a systematic evaluation of these policies has not been made. Here, 17 implemented policies from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker dataset employed in 90 countries from December 31, 2019, to August 31, 2020, were analyzed. A Poisson regression model was applied to analyze the relationship between policies and daily confirmed cases using a generalized estimating equations approach. A lag is a fixed time displacement in time series data. With that, lagging (0, 3, 7, 10, and 14Â days) was also considered during the analysis since the effects of policies implemented on a given day may affect the number of confirmed cases several days after implementation. The countries were divided into three groups depending on the number of waves of the pandemicÂ observed in each country. Through subgroup analysis, we showed that with and without lagging, contact tracing and containment policies were significant for countries with two waves, while closing, economic, and health policies were significant for countries with three waves. Wave-specific analysis for each wave showed that significant health, economic, and containment policies varied across waves of the pandemic. Emergency investment in healthcare was consistently significant among the three groups of countries, while the Stringency index was significant among all waves of the pandemic. These findings may help in making informed decisions regarding whether, which, or when these policies should be intensified or lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coral-like silicone nanofilament coatings with extremely low ice adhesion

Passive icephobic surfaces can provide a cost and energy efficient solution to many icing problems that are currently handled with expensive active strategies. Water-repellent surface treatments are promising candidates for this goal, but commonly studied systems, such as superhydrophobic surfaces and Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS), still face challenges in the stability and durability of their properties in icing environments. In this work, environmental icing conditions are simulated using an Icing Wind Tunnel, and ice adhesion is evaluated with a Centrifugal Adhesion Test. We show that superhydrophobic coral-like Silicone Nanofilament (SNF) coatings exhibit extremely low ice adhesion, to the point of spontaneous ice detachment, and good durability against successive icing cycles. Moreover, SNFs-based SLIPS show stably low ice adhesion for the whole duration of the icing test. Stability of surface properties in a cold environment is further investigated with water wettability at sub-zero surface temperature, highlighting the effect of surface chemistry on superhydrophobicity under icing conditions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclophosphamide#Endoplasmic Reticulum#Chemotherapy#Ovarian Reserve#Gnrha#Anti M Llerian#Ctx
Nature.com

China’s COVID vaccines have been crucial — now immunity is waning

You have full access to this article via your institution. China’s CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines account for almost half of the 7.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered globally, and have been enormously important in fighting the pandemic, particularly in less wealthy nations. But as the doses mount, so have the...
WORLD
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes reveals decreased case detection in Europe during summer 2020

By October 2021, 230 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnoses have been reported. Yet, a considerable proportion of cases remains undetected. Here, we propose GInPipe, a method that rapidly reconstructs SARS-CoV-2 incidence profiles solely from publicly available, time-stamped viral genomes. We validate GInPipe against simulated outbreaks and elaborate phylodynamic analyses. Using available sequence data, we reconstruct incidence histories for Denmark, Scotland, Switzerland, and Victoria (Australia) and demonstrate, how to use the method to investigate the effects of changing testing policies on case ascertainment. Specifically, we find that under-reporting was highest during summer 2020 in Europe, coinciding with more liberal testing policies at times of low testing capacities. Due to the increased use of real-time sequencing, it is envisaged that GInPipe can complement established surveillance tools to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. In post-pandemic times, when diagnostic efforts are decreasing, GInPipe may facilitate the detection of hidden infection dynamics.
WORLD
Nature.com

Psychological risks to mother"“infant bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic

The purpose of this study was to examine the association between mental health symptoms, along with psychological experiences and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related concerns, and self-reported maternal"“infant bonding experiences of postpartum women. Methods. Using data collected from May 19 to August 17, 2020, this cross-sectional online study assessed 429...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two triterpenoids from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and their tyrosinase and elastase inhibitory activities

Numerous therapeutic compounds have been isolated from naturally abundant organic resources, which may offer economical and sustainable sources of compounds with safe and efficacious biological activities. In the cosmetics industry, natural compounds with anti-aging activities are eagerly sought. Thus, we prepared various extracts from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and used enzyme inhibition assays to isolate compounds with protective effects against skin aging. Two triterpenoids were isolated from Rubus fraxinifolius Poir. leaves. The structures were characterized by spectroscopic analyses (LC-ESI-MS, 1D/2D NMR) and comparison to reported data. Compound 1 and 2 were determined as 2,3-O-ethyleneglycol, 19-hydroxyurs-12-en-23,28-dioic acid and 2,3-O-propanediol,19-hydroxyurs-12-en-28-oic acid. Methanol extract and isolates were assessed for their inhibitory effects on elastase and tyrosinase. Compounds 1 and 2 inhibited elastase with IC50 122.199Â Âµg/mL and 98.22Â Âµg/mL, and also inhibited tyrosinase with IC50 207.79Â Âµg/mL and 221.51Â Âµg/mL, respectively. The molecular docking proved that both compounds have affinities toward the enzymes.
Nature.com

GNG7 and ADCY1 as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for pancreatic adenocarcinoma through bioinformatic-based analyses

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAAD) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors in the world. The GSE55643 and GSE15471 microarray datasets were downloaded to screen the diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for PAAD. 143 downregulated genes and 118 upregulated genes were obtained. Next, we performed gene ontology (GO) and The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis on these genes and constructed a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network. We screened out two important clusters of genes, including 13 upregulated and 5 downregulated genes. After the survival analysis, 3 downregulated genes and 10 upregulated genes were identified as the selected key genes. The KEGG analysis on 13 selected genes showed that GNG7 and ADCY1 enriched in the Pathway in Cancer. Next, the diagnostic and prognostic value of GNG7 and ADCY1 was investigated using independent cohort of the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), GSE84129 and GSE62452. We observed that the expression of the GNG7 and ADCY1 was decreased in PAAD. The diagnostic receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated that the GNG7 and ADCY1 could serve as sensitive diagnostic markers in PAAD. Survival analysis suggested that expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were significantly associated with PAAD overall survival (OS). The multivariate cox regression analysis showed that the expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were independent risk factors for PAAD OS. Our study indicated GNG7 and ADCY1 may be potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers in patients with PAAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential regulation of the water channel protein aquaporins in chondrocytes of human knee articular cartilage by aging

Knee cartilage is in an aqueous environment filled with synovial fluid consisting of water, various nutrients, and ions to maintain chondrocyte homeostasis. Aquaporins (AQPs) are water channel proteins that play an important role in water exchange in cells, and AQP1, -3, and -4 are known to be expressed predominantly in cartilage. We evaluated the changes in AQP expression in chondrocytes from human knee articular cartilage in patients of different ages and identified the key factor(s) that mediate age-induced alteration in AQP expression. The mRNA and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were significantly decreased in fibrocartilage compared to hyaline cartilage and in articular cartilage from older osteoarthritis patients compared to that from young patients. Gene and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were altered during the chondrogenic differentiation of C3H10T1/2 cells. The causative factors for age-associated decrease in AQP included H2O2, TNFÎ±, and HMGB1 for AQP1, -3, and -4, respectively. In particular, the protective effect of AQP4 reduction following HMGB1 neutralization was noteworthy. The identification of other potent molecules that regulate AQP expression represents a promising therapeutic approach to suppress cartilage degeneration during aging.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of organic cation orientation in formamidine based perovskite materials

The rotation of organic cations is considered to be an important reason for the dynamic changes in stability and photoelectric properties of organic perovskites. However, the specific effect of organic cations rotation on formamidine based perovskite is still unknown. In our work, first-principles calculations based on density functional theory are used to examine the effect of the rotation of formamidine cations in FAPbI3 and FA0.875Cs0.125PbI3. We have comprehensively calculated the structure, electronic and optical properties of them. We found a coupling effect between formamidine cations rotation and cesium atom. This coupling effect changes the inclination angle of octahedron to regulate electron distribution, band gaps, and optical absorption. Hence, changing the cation orientation and substitution atom is a feasible way to dynamically adjust the energy band, dielectric constant and absorption edge of perovskite. Preparing perovskite with tunable properties is just around the corner through this way.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Biological activity of chitosan inducing resistance efficiency of rice (Oryza sativa L.) after treatment with fungal based chitosan

Reduced pathogen resistance and management of the left-over rice stubble are among the most important challenges faced in rice cultivation. A novel and eco-friendly strategy to synthesise 'Fungal Chitosan' (FC) from Aspergillus niger using rice straw could serve as a sustainable treatment approach to improve both disease resistance and yields, while also effectively managing the rice stubble waste. The FC treatment promoted germination as well as growth parameters in rice varieties, TN1 (high yielding-susceptible) and PTB33 (low yielding-resistant) better than a commercial chitosan (PC). Treatments of exogenously applied FC to plants produced direct toxicity to Xoo, and reduced the BLB disease index by 39.9% in TN1. The capability of FC to trigger a cascade of defense pathways was evident from the measurable changes in the kinetics of defense enzymes, peroxidase (POD) and polyphenol oxidase (PPO). FC treatment increased levels of POD in TN1 by 59.4%, which was 35.3% greater than that of untreated PTB33. Therefore, the study demonstrated the effectiveness of FC treatments for use in agriculture as a potential biostimulant as well as protective agent against bacterial leaf blight, BLB, of rice (Oryza sativa) that could be produced from stubble waste and improve rice stubble management strategies.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Transcriptomics of chicken cecal tonsils and intestine after infection with low pathogenic avian influenza virus H9N2

Influenza viruses cause severe respiratory infections in humans and birds, triggering global health concerns and economic burden. Influenza infection is a dynamic process involving complex biological host responses. The objective of this study was to illustrate global biological processes in ileum and cecal tonsils at early time points after chickens were infected with low pathogenic avian influenza virus (LPAIV) H9N2 through transcriptome analysis. Total RNA isolated from ileum and cecal tonsils of non-infected and infected layers at 12-, 24- and 72-h post-infection (hpi) was used for mRNA sequencing analyses to characterize differentially expressed genes and overrepresented pathways. Statistical analysis highlighted transcriptomic signatures significantly occurring 24 and 72 hpi, but not earlier at 12 hpi. Interferon (IFN)-inducible and IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression was increased, followed by continued expression of various heat-shock proteins (HSP), including HSP60, HSP70, HSP90 and HSP110. Some upregulated genes involved in innate antiviral responses included DDX60, MX1, RSAD2 and CMPK2. The ISG15 antiviral mechanism pathway was highly enriched in ileum and cecal tonsils at 24 hpi. Overall, most affected pathways were related to interferon production and the heat-shock response. Research on these candidate genes and pathways is warranted to decipher underlying mechanisms of immunity against LPAIV in chickens.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Novel scaffold based graphene oxide doped electrospun iota carrageenan/polyvinyl alcohol for wound healing and pathogen reduction: in-vitro and in-vivo study

Wound healing is a complicated multicellular process that involves several kinds of cells including macrophages, fibroblasts, endothelial cells, keratinocytes and platelets that are leading to their differentiation towards an anti-inflammatory response for producing several chemokines, cytokine and growth factors. In this study, electrospun nanofiber scaffold named (MNS) is composed of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)/iota carrageenan (IC) and doped with partially reduced graphene oxide (prGO) that is successfully synthesized for wound healing and skin repair. The fabricated MNS was tested in case of infection and un-infection with E. coli and Staphylococcus and in both of the presence and in the absence of yeast as a natural nutritional supplement. Numerous biochemical parameters including total protein, albumin, urea and LDH, and hematological parameters were evaluated. Results revealed that the MNS was proved to be effective on most of the measured parameters and had exhibited efficient antibacterial inhibition activity. Whereas it can be used as an effective antimicrobial agent in wound healing, however, histopathological findings confirmed that the MNS caused re-epithelialization and the presence of yeast induced hair follicles growth and subsequently it may be used to hide formed head wound scar.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mitigating COVID-19 on a small-world network

Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The Hsc70 disaggregation machinery removes monomer units directly from Î±-synuclein fibril ends

Molecular chaperones contribute to the maintenance of cellular protein homoeostasis through assisting de novo protein folding and preventing amyloid formation. Chaperones of the Hsp70 family can further disaggregate otherwise irreversible aggregate species such as Î±-synuclein fibrils, which accumulate in Parkinson's disease. However, the mechanisms and kinetics of this key functionality are only partially understood. Here, we combine microfluidic measurements with chemical kinetics to study Î±-synuclein disaggregation. We show that Hsc70 together with its co-chaperones DnaJB1 and Apg2 can completely reverse Î±-synuclein aggregation back to its soluble monomeric state. This reaction proceeds through first-order kinetics where monomer units are removed directly from the fibril ends with little contribution from intermediate fibril fragmentation steps. These findings extend our mechanistic understanding of the role of chaperones in the suppression of amyloid proliferation and in aggregate clearance, and inform on possibilities and limitations of this strategy in the development of therapeutics against synucleinopathies.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy