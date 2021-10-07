CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Cardiovascular risk moderates the effect of aerobic exercise on executive functions in older adults with subcortical ischemic vascular cognitive impairment

By Cindy K. Barha
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerobic training (AT) can promote cognitive function in adults with Subcortical Ischemic Vascular Cognitive Impairment (SIVCI) by modifying cardiovascular risk factors. However, pre-existing cardiovascular health may attenuate the benefits of AT on cognitive outcomes in SIVCI. We examined whether baseline cardiovascular risk moderates the effect of a 6-month progressive AT program on executive functions with a secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial in 71 adults, who were randomized to either: (1) 3×/week progressive AT; or (2) education program (CON). Three executive processes were measured: (1) response inhibition by Stroop Test; (2) working memory by digits backward test; and (3) set shifting by the Trail Making Test. Baseline cardiovascular risk was calculated using the Framingham cardiovascular disease (CVD) Risk Score (FCRS), and participants were classified as either low risk (< 20% FCRS score; LCVR) or high risk (≥ 20% FCRS score; HCVR). A complete case analysis (n = 58) was conducted using an analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) to evaluate between-group differences in the three executive processes. A significant interaction was found between cardiovascular risk group and intervention group (AT or CON) for the digit span backward and the Trail Making Test. AT improved performance compared with CON in those with LCVR, while in those with HCVR, AT did not improve performance compared with CON. Baseline cardiovascular risk significantly moderates the efficacy of AT on cognition. Our findings highlight the importance of intervening early in the disease course of SIVCI, when cardiovascular risk may be lower, to reap maximum benefits of aerobic exercise.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Weight Loss Can Reverse Cardiovascular Risk of Obesity

Study shows that shedding pounds potentially decreases the risk of diabetes, dyslipidemia, and high blood pressure. Major weight loss has been linked to reverse most cardiovascular risks associated with obesity, the results of a study showed. “The key takeaway of this study is that weight loss is hard but important...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting cognitive impairment in outpatients with epilepsy using machine learning techniques

Many studies report predictions for cognitive function but there are few predictions in epileptic patients; therefore, we established a workflow to efficiently predict outcomes of both the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in outpatients with epilepsy. Data from 441 outpatients with epilepsy were included; of these, 433 patients met the 12 clinical characteristic criteria and were divided into training (n"‰="‰304) and experimental (n"‰="‰129) groups. After descriptive statistics were analyzed, cross-validation was used to select the optimal model. The random forest (RF) algorithm was combined with the redundancy analysis (RDA) algorithm; then, optimal feature selection and resampling were carried out after removing linear redundancy information. The features that contributed more to multiple outcomes were selected. Finally, the external traceability of the model was evaluated using the follow-up data. The RF algorithm was the best prediction model for both MMSE and MoCA outcomes. Finally, seven markers were screened by overlapping the top ten important features for MMSE ranked by RF modeling, those ranked for MoCA ranked by RF modeling, and those for both assessments ranked by RDA. The optimal combination of features were namely, sex, age, age of onset, seizure frequency, brain MRI abnormalities, epileptiform discharge in EEG and usage of drugs. which was the most efficient in predicting outcomes of MMSE, MoCA, and both assessments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effect of phacoemulsification performed with vitrectomy on choroidal vascularity index in eyes with vitreomacular diseases

This study evaluated the effects of cataract surgery combined with pars plana vitrectomy (ppV) on choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in eyes with epiretinal membrane (ERM) and full thickness macular hole (FTMH). Medical records of 132 eyes with ERM or FTMH were retrospectively reviewed and classified into a ppV group and a ppV combined with cataract surgery group (phaco + ppV group). The CVI were measured at baseline, 1, 3 and 6 months after the surgery, using the selected swept-source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan passing through the central fovea, which was then segmented into luminal and stromal area by image binarization. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.25 ± 1.97%, 61.66 ± 1.81%, and 62.30 ± 1.92% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.69 ± 1.92%, 62.03 ± 1.51%, and 61.45 ± 1.71% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The final CVI were measured at 6 months and compared with the baseline CVI. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.21 ± 1.99% at baseline and 60.68 ± 2.02% at 6 months (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.93 ± 1.70% at baseline and 61.77 ± 1.74% at 6 months (p < 0.001). Vitrectomy significantly decreases CVI in vitreomacular diseases possibly due to the removal of vitreomacular traction or postoperative oxygenation change in the eye. On the contrary, combined surgery of vitrectomy and cataract surgery significantly increases CVI in the early stage of postoperative period, which suggests choroidal vascular dilatation or congestion due to postoperative inflammation. Although the CVI were measured lower than the baseline in the end, more thorough inflammation control may be essential after combined surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Exercise#Aerobic Exercise#Exercise Prescription#Sivci#Framingham#Cvd#Fcrs#Hcvr#Ancova#Con
Nature.com

Influence of polygenic risk scores for schizophrenia and resilience on the cognition of individuals at-risk for psychosis

Cognitive impairment is a core feature of schizophrenia which precedes the onset of full psychotic symptoms, even in the ultra-high-risk stage (UHR). Polygenic risk scores (PRS) can be computed for many psychiatric disorders and phenotyping traits, including scores for resilience. We explored the correlations between several PRS and neurocognition in UHR individuals. We included 107 UHR individuals; 29.9% of them converted to psychosis (UHR-C) while 57.0% did not (UHR-NC) during the 1-year follow-up. Cognitive performances were assessed with the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale estimating the Intelligence Quotient (IQ), the Trail Making Test, the verbal fluency, the Stroop test, and the Wisconsin card sorting test. Linear regression models were used to test their association with the PRS for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, ADHD, cross-disorders, cognitive performance, intelligence, education attainment, and resilience to schizophrenia. UHR-C had a lower IQ than UHR-NC. The PRS for schizophrenia negatively correlated with IQ, while the PRS for cognitive performance and for resilience positively correlated with IQ. PRS for schizophrenia showed a significant correlation with working memory and processing speed indices. PRS for schizophrenia showed a higher effect on IQ in UHR-NC, and UHR-NC with high PRS for schizophrenia had a similar IQ as UHR-C. Conversely, UHR-C with a high PRS for resilience performed as well as UHR-NC. Our findings suggest that cognitive deficits may predate the onset of psychosis. The genetic architecture of schizophrenia seems to impacts the cognition in UHR-NC. Cognition is also mediated by PRS for resilience.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Emotion and prosocial giving in older adults

A new study provides broad evidence that older people are more generous than their younger counterparts, but that they favor local over global giving. In light of population aging and the relative wealth controlled by older citizens, it is important to identify the factors that contribute to these differences. We...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Moderate carbohydrate intake is a cardiovascular benefit for women

Women's heart health has been the focus of a recent study by Monash University, with researchers finding that proportional carbohydrate intake and not saturated fat was significantly associated with cardiovascular disease benefit in Australian women. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women. Poor diet is recognized...
FITNESS
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct genome-wide identification of G-quadruplex structures by whole-genome resequencing

We present a user-friendly and transferable genome-wide DNA G-quadruplex (G4) profiling method that identifies G4 structures from ordinary whole-genome resequencing data by seizing the slight fluctuation of sequencing quality. In the human genome, 736,689 G4 structures were identified, of which 45.9% of all predicted canonical G4-forming sequences were characterized. Over 89% of the detected canonical G4s were also identified by combining polymerase stop assays with next-generation sequencing. Testing using public datasets of 6 species demonstrated that the present method is widely applicable. The detection rates of predicted canonical quadruplexes ranged from 32% to 58%. Because single nucleotide variations (SNVs) influence the formation of G4 structures and have individual differences, the given method is available to identify and characterize G4s genome-wide for specific individuals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Psychological risks to mother"“infant bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic

The purpose of this study was to examine the association between mental health symptoms, along with psychological experiences and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related concerns, and self-reported maternal"“infant bonding experiences of postpartum women. Methods. Using data collected from May 19 to August 17, 2020, this cross-sectional online study assessed 429...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Transcriptomics of chicken cecal tonsils and intestine after infection with low pathogenic avian influenza virus H9N2

Influenza viruses cause severe respiratory infections in humans and birds, triggering global health concerns and economic burden. Influenza infection is a dynamic process involving complex biological host responses. The objective of this study was to illustrate global biological processes in ileum and cecal tonsils at early time points after chickens were infected with low pathogenic avian influenza virus (LPAIV) H9N2 through transcriptome analysis. Total RNA isolated from ileum and cecal tonsils of non-infected and infected layers at 12-, 24- and 72-h post-infection (hpi) was used for mRNA sequencing analyses to characterize differentially expressed genes and overrepresented pathways. Statistical analysis highlighted transcriptomic signatures significantly occurring 24 and 72 hpi, but not earlier at 12 hpi. Interferon (IFN)-inducible and IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression was increased, followed by continued expression of various heat-shock proteins (HSP), including HSP60, HSP70, HSP90 and HSP110. Some upregulated genes involved in innate antiviral responses included DDX60, MX1, RSAD2 and CMPK2. The ISG15 antiviral mechanism pathway was highly enriched in ileum and cecal tonsils at 24 hpi. Overall, most affected pathways were related to interferon production and the heat-shock response. Research on these candidate genes and pathways is warranted to decipher underlying mechanisms of immunity against LPAIV in chickens.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Estimation of current and post-treatment retinal function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy using artificial intelligence

Refined understanding of the association of retinal microstructure with current and future (post-treatment) function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (cCSC) may help to identify patients that would benefit most from treatment. In this post-hoc analysis of data from the prospective, randomized PLACE trial (NCT01797861), we aimed to determine the accuracy of AI-based inference of retinal function from retinal morphology in cCSC. Longitudinal spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) data from 57 eyes of 57 patients from baseline, week 6"“8 and month 7"“8 post-treatment were segmented using deep-learning software. Fundus-controlled perimetry data were aligned to the SD-OCT data to extract layer thickness and reflectivity values for each test point. Point-wise retinal sensitivity could be inferred with a (leave-one-out) cross-validated mean absolute error (MAE) [95% CI] of 2.93Â dB [2.40"“3.46] (scenario 1) using random forest regression. With addition of patient-specific baseline data (scenario 2), retinal sensitivity at remaining follow-up visits was estimated even more accurately with a MAE of 1.07Â dB [1.06"“1.08]. In scenario 3, month 7"“8 post-treatment retinal sensitivity was predicted from baseline SD-OCT data with a MAE of 3.38Â dB [2.82"“3.94]. Our study shows that localized retinal sensitivity can be inferred from retinal structure in cCSC using machine-learning. Especially, prediction of month 7"“8 post-treatment sensitivity with consideration of the treatment as explanatory variable constitutes an important step toward personalized treatment decisionsÂ in cCSC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pain sensing neurons promote tissue regeneration in adult mice

Tissue repair after injury in adult mammals, usually results in scarring and loss of function in contrast to lower vertebrates such as the newt and zebrafish that regenerate. Understanding the regulatory processes that guide the outcome of tissue repair is therefore a concerning challenge for regenerative medicine. In multiple regenerative animal species, the nerve dependence of regeneration is well established, but the nature of the innervation required for tissue regeneration remains largely undefined. Using our model of induced adipose tissue regeneration in adult mice, we demonstrate here that nociceptive nerves promote regeneration and their removal impairs tissue regeneration. We also show that blocking the receptor for the nociceptive neuropeptide calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibits regeneration, whereas CGRP administration induces regeneration. These findings reveal that peptidergic nociceptive neurons are required for adult mice tissue regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GNG7 and ADCY1 as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for pancreatic adenocarcinoma through bioinformatic-based analyses

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAAD) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors in the world. The GSE55643 and GSE15471 microarray datasets were downloaded to screen the diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for PAAD. 143 downregulated genes and 118 upregulated genes were obtained. Next, we performed gene ontology (GO) and The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis on these genes and constructed a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network. We screened out two important clusters of genes, including 13 upregulated and 5 downregulated genes. After the survival analysis, 3 downregulated genes and 10 upregulated genes were identified as the selected key genes. The KEGG analysis on 13 selected genes showed that GNG7 and ADCY1 enriched in the Pathway in Cancer. Next, the diagnostic and prognostic value of GNG7 and ADCY1 was investigated using independent cohort of the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), GSE84129 and GSE62452. We observed that the expression of the GNG7 and ADCY1 was decreased in PAAD. The diagnostic receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated that the GNG7 and ADCY1 could serve as sensitive diagnostic markers in PAAD. Survival analysis suggested that expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were significantly associated with PAAD overall survival (OS). The multivariate cox regression analysis showed that the expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were independent risk factors for PAAD OS. Our study indicated GNG7 and ADCY1 may be potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers in patients with PAAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

The beta component of gamma-band auditory steady-state responses in patients with schizophrenia

The mechanisms underlying circuit dysfunctions in schizophrenia (SCZ) remain poorly understood. Auditory steady-state responses (ASSRs), especially in the gamma and beta band, have been suggested as a potential biomarker for SCZ. While the reduction of 40 Hz power for 40 Hz drive has been well established and replicated in SCZ patients, studies are inconclusive when it comes to an increase in 20 Hz power during 40 Hz drive. There might be several factors explaining the inconsistencies, including differences in the sensitivity of the recording modality (EEG vs MEG), differences in stimuli (click-trains vs amplitude-modulated tones) and large differences in the amplitude of the stimuli. Here, we used a computational model of ASSR deficits in SCZ and explored the effect of three SCZ-associated microcircuit alterations: reduced GABA activity, increased GABA decay times and NMDA receptor hypofunction. We investigated the effect of input strength on gamma (40Â Hz) and beta (20Â Hz) band power during gamma ASSR stimulation and saw that the pronounced increase in beta power during gamma stimulation seen experimentally could only be reproduced in the model when GABA decay times were increased and only for a specific range of input strengths. More specifically, when the input was in this specific range, the rhythmic drive at 40 Hz produced a strong 40 Hz rhythm in the control network; however, in the 'SCZ-like' network, the prolonged inhibition led to a so-called 'beat-skipping', where the network would only strongly respond to every other input. This mechanism was responsible for the emergence of the pronounced 20 Hz beta peak in the power spectrum. The other two microcircuit alterations were not able to produce a substantial 20Â Hz component but they further narrowed the input strength range for which the network produced a beta component when combined with increased GABAergic decay times. Our finding that the beta component only existed for a specific range of input strengths might explain the seemingly inconsistent reporting in experimental studies and suggests that future ASSR studies should systematically explore different amplitudes of their stimuli. Furthermore, we provide a mechanistic link between a microcircuit alteration and an electrophysiological marker in schizophrenia and argue that more complex ASSR stimuli are needed to disentangle the nonlinear interactions of microcircuit alterations. The computational modelling approach put forward here is ideally suited to facilitate the development of such stimuli in a theory-based fashion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The ascending arousal system shapes neural dynamics to mediate awareness of cognitive states

Models of cognitive function typically focus on the cerebral cortex and hence overlook functional links to subcortical structures. This view does not consider the role of the highly-conserved ascending arousal system's role and the computational capacities it provides the brain. We test the hypothesis that the ascending arousal system modulates cortical neural gain to alter the low-dimensional energy landscape of cortical dynamics. Here we use spontaneous functional magnetic resonance imaging data to study phasic bursts in both locus coeruleus and basal forebrain, demonstrating precise time-locked relationships between brainstem activity, low-dimensional energy landscapes, network topology, and spatiotemporal travelling waves. We extend our analysis to a cohort of experienced meditators and demonstrate locus coeruleus-mediated network dynamics were associated with internal shifts in conscious awareness. Together, these results present a view of brain organization that highlights the ascending arousal system's role in shaping both the dynamics of the cerebral cortex and conscious awareness.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy