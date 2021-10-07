Cardiovascular risk moderates the effect of aerobic exercise on executive functions in older adults with subcortical ischemic vascular cognitive impairment
Aerobic training (AT) can promote cognitive function in adults with Subcortical Ischemic Vascular Cognitive Impairment (SIVCI) by modifying cardiovascular risk factors. However, pre-existing cardiovascular health may attenuate the benefits of AT on cognitive outcomes in SIVCI. We examined whether baseline cardiovascular risk moderates the effect of a 6-month progressive AT program on executive functions with a secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial in 71 adults, who were randomized to either: (1) 3×/week progressive AT; or (2) education program (CON). Three executive processes were measured: (1) response inhibition by Stroop Test; (2) working memory by digits backward test; and (3) set shifting by the Trail Making Test. Baseline cardiovascular risk was calculated using the Framingham cardiovascular disease (CVD) Risk Score (FCRS), and participants were classified as either low risk (< 20% FCRS score; LCVR) or high risk (≥ 20% FCRS score; HCVR). A complete case analysis (n = 58) was conducted using an analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) to evaluate between-group differences in the three executive processes. A significant interaction was found between cardiovascular risk group and intervention group (AT or CON) for the digit span backward and the Trail Making Test. AT improved performance compared with CON in those with LCVR, while in those with HCVR, AT did not improve performance compared with CON. Baseline cardiovascular risk significantly moderates the efficacy of AT on cognition. Our findings highlight the importance of intervening early in the disease course of SIVCI, when cardiovascular risk may be lower, to reap maximum benefits of aerobic exercise.www.nature.com
