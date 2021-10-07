CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Skeletally immature patient showed lower graft maturity than skeletally mature patient after ACL reconstruction with a rounded rectangular femoral tunnel

By Kazuki Asai
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo compare the clinical results and ligamentization of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) between skeletally immature and mature patients. Two-hundred-and-two patients who underwent primary ACLR were evaluated retrospectively. The clinical outcomes were compared between skeletally immature (immature group 1, n = 27) and mature (control group 1, n = 175) groups. Graft ligamentization of the reconstructed anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) signal intensity at 6 months postoperatively was compared between immature group 2 (n = 16), which included participants from immature group 1, and control group 2 (n = 32), created by recruiting data-matched controls from control group 1. Immature group 1 had significantly higher revision (14.8%) and pivot shift test positive (22.2%) rates than control group 1 (2.9% and 4.0%, respectively) (P = 0.020 and 0.003, respectively). The signal intensity in immature group 2 were significantly higher at the mid-substance and distal site of the reconstructed ACL than those in control group 2 (P = 0.003 and 0.034, respectively). Skeletally immature patients had higher graft revision and residual rotational laxity rates. Reconstructed ACL in skeletally immature patients showed higher signal intensity on MRI at 6 months postoperatively.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Ventricular longitudinal shortening is an independent predictor of death in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction

Reduced ventricular longitudinal shortening measured by atrioventricular plane displacement (AVPD) and global longitudinal strain (GLS) are prognostic markers in heart disease. This study aims to determine if AVPD and GLS with cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) are independent predictors of cardiovascular (CV) and all-cause death also in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Patients (n"‰="‰287) were examined with CMR and AVPD, GLS, ventricular volumes, myocardial fibrosis/scar were measured. Follow-up was 5Â years with cause of death retrieved from a national registry. Forty CV and 60 all-cause deaths occurred and CV non-survivors had a lower AVPD (6.4"‰Â±"‰2.0 vs 8.0"‰Â±"‰2.4Â mm, p"‰<"‰0.001) and worse GLS (âˆ’"‰6.1"‰Â±"‰2.2 vs âˆ’"‰7.7"‰Â±"‰3.1%, p"‰="‰0.001). Kaplan"“Meier analyses displayed increased survival for patients in the highest AVPD- and GLS-tertiles vs. the lowest tertiles (AVPD: p"‰="‰0.001, GLS: p"‰="‰0.013). AVPD and GLS showed in univariate analysis a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.30 (per-mm-decrease) and 1.19 (per-%-decrease) for CV death. Mean AVPD and GLS were independent predictors of all-cause death (HR"‰="‰1.24 per-mm-decrease and 1.15 per-%-decrease), but only AVPD showed incremental value over age, sex, body-mass-index, EF, etiology and fibrosis/scar for CV death (HR"‰="‰1.33 per-mm-decrease, p"‰<"‰0.001). Ventricular longitudinal shortening remains independently prognostic for death in HFrEF even after adjusting for well-known clinical risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immature#Reconstruction#Graft#Study Design#Reproduction#Skeletally#Aclr#Mri
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Phase angle by electrical bioimpedance is a predictive factor of hospitalisation, falls and mortality in patients with cirrhosis

The phase angle is a versatile measurement to assess body composition, frailty and prognosis in patients with chronic diseases. In cirrhosis, patients often present alterations in body composition that are related to adverse outcomes. The phase angle could be useful to evaluate prognosis in these patients, but data are scarce. The aim was to analyse the prognostic value of the phase angle to predict clinically relevant events such as hospitalisation, falls, and mortality in patients with cirrhosis. Outpatients with cirrhosis were consecutively included and the phase angle was determined by electrical bioimpedance. Patients were prospectively followed to determine the incidence of hospitalisations, falls, and mortality. One hundred patients were included. Patients with phase angle"‰â‰¤"‰4.6Â° (n"‰="‰31) showed a higher probability of hospitalisation (35% vs 11%, p"‰="‰0.003), falls (41% vs 11%, p"‰="‰0.001) and mortality (26% vs 3%, p"‰="‰0.001) at 2-year follow-up than patients with PA"‰>"‰4.6Â° (n"‰="‰69). In the multivariable analysis, the phase angle and MELD-Na were independent predictive factors of hospitalisation and mortality. Phase angle was the only predictive factor for falls. In conclusion, the phase angle showed to be a predictive marker for hospitalisation, falls, and mortality in outpatients with cirrhosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coral-like silicone nanofilament coatings with extremely low ice adhesion

Passive icephobic surfaces can provide a cost and energy efficient solution to many icing problems that are currently handled with expensive active strategies. Water-repellent surface treatments are promising candidates for this goal, but commonly studied systems, such as superhydrophobic surfaces and Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS), still face challenges in the stability and durability of their properties in icing environments. In this work, environmental icing conditions are simulated using an Icing Wind Tunnel, and ice adhesion is evaluated with a Centrifugal Adhesion Test. We show that superhydrophobic coral-like Silicone Nanofilament (SNF) coatings exhibit extremely low ice adhesion, to the point of spontaneous ice detachment, and good durability against successive icing cycles. Moreover, SNFs-based SLIPS show stably low ice adhesion for the whole duration of the icing test. Stability of surface properties in a cold environment is further investigated with water wettability at sub-zero surface temperature, highlighting the effect of surface chemistry on superhydrophobicity under icing conditions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Psychological risks to mother"“infant bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic

The purpose of this study was to examine the association between mental health symptoms, along with psychological experiences and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related concerns, and self-reported maternal"“infant bonding experiences of postpartum women. Methods. Using data collected from May 19 to August 17, 2020, this cross-sectional online study assessed 429...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptomics of chicken cecal tonsils and intestine after infection with low pathogenic avian influenza virus H9N2

Influenza viruses cause severe respiratory infections in humans and birds, triggering global health concerns and economic burden. Influenza infection is a dynamic process involving complex biological host responses. The objective of this study was to illustrate global biological processes in ileum and cecal tonsils at early time points after chickens were infected with low pathogenic avian influenza virus (LPAIV) H9N2 through transcriptome analysis. Total RNA isolated from ileum and cecal tonsils of non-infected and infected layers at 12-, 24- and 72-h post-infection (hpi) was used for mRNA sequencing analyses to characterize differentially expressed genes and overrepresented pathways. Statistical analysis highlighted transcriptomic signatures significantly occurring 24 and 72 hpi, but not earlier at 12 hpi. Interferon (IFN)-inducible and IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression was increased, followed by continued expression of various heat-shock proteins (HSP), including HSP60, HSP70, HSP90 and HSP110. Some upregulated genes involved in innate antiviral responses included DDX60, MX1, RSAD2 and CMPK2. The ISG15 antiviral mechanism pathway was highly enriched in ileum and cecal tonsils at 24 hpi. Overall, most affected pathways were related to interferon production and the heat-shock response. Research on these candidate genes and pathways is warranted to decipher underlying mechanisms of immunity against LPAIV in chickens.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Pain sensing neurons promote tissue regeneration in adult mice

Tissue repair after injury in adult mammals, usually results in scarring and loss of function in contrast to lower vertebrates such as the newt and zebrafish that regenerate. Understanding the regulatory processes that guide the outcome of tissue repair is therefore a concerning challenge for regenerative medicine. In multiple regenerative animal species, the nerve dependence of regeneration is well established, but the nature of the innervation required for tissue regeneration remains largely undefined. Using our model of induced adipose tissue regeneration in adult mice, we demonstrate here that nociceptive nerves promote regeneration and their removal impairs tissue regeneration. We also show that blocking the receptor for the nociceptive neuropeptide calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibits regeneration, whereas CGRP administration induces regeneration. These findings reveal that peptidergic nociceptive neurons are required for adult mice tissue regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes reveals decreased case detection in Europe during summer 2020

By October 2021, 230 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnoses have been reported. Yet, a considerable proportion of cases remains undetected. Here, we propose GInPipe, a method that rapidly reconstructs SARS-CoV-2 incidence profiles solely from publicly available, time-stamped viral genomes. We validate GInPipe against simulated outbreaks and elaborate phylodynamic analyses. Using available sequence data, we reconstruct incidence histories for Denmark, Scotland, Switzerland, and Victoria (Australia) and demonstrate, how to use the method to investigate the effects of changing testing policies on case ascertainment. Specifically, we find that under-reporting was highest during summer 2020 in Europe, coinciding with more liberal testing policies at times of low testing capacities. Due to the increased use of real-time sequencing, it is envisaged that GInPipe can complement established surveillance tools to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. In post-pandemic times, when diagnostic efforts are decreasing, GInPipe may facilitate the detection of hidden infection dynamics.
WORLD
Nature.com

Novel scaffold based graphene oxide doped electrospun iota carrageenan/polyvinyl alcohol for wound healing and pathogen reduction: in-vitro and in-vivo study

Wound healing is a complicated multicellular process that involves several kinds of cells including macrophages, fibroblasts, endothelial cells, keratinocytes and platelets that are leading to their differentiation towards an anti-inflammatory response for producing several chemokines, cytokine and growth factors. In this study, electrospun nanofiber scaffold named (MNS) is composed of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)/iota carrageenan (IC) and doped with partially reduced graphene oxide (prGO) that is successfully synthesized for wound healing and skin repair. The fabricated MNS was tested in case of infection and un-infection with E. coli and Staphylococcus and in both of the presence and in the absence of yeast as a natural nutritional supplement. Numerous biochemical parameters including total protein, albumin, urea and LDH, and hematological parameters were evaluated. Results revealed that the MNS was proved to be effective on most of the measured parameters and had exhibited efficient antibacterial inhibition activity. Whereas it can be used as an effective antimicrobial agent in wound healing, however, histopathological findings confirmed that the MNS caused re-epithelialization and the presence of yeast induced hair follicles growth and subsequently it may be used to hide formed head wound scar.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Therapeutically expanded human regulatory T-cells are super-suppressive due to HIF1A induced expression of CD73

The adoptive transfer of regulatory T-cells (Tregs) is a promising therapeutic approach in transplantation and autoimmunity. However, because large cell numbers are needed to achieve a therapeutic effect, in vitro expansion is required. By comparing their function, phenotype and transcriptomic profile against ex vivo Tregs, we demonstrate that expanded human Tregs switch their metabolism to aerobic glycolysis and show enhanced suppressive function through hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF1A) driven acquisition of CD73 expression. In conjunction with CD39, CD73 expression enables expanded Tregs to convert ATP to immunosuppressive adenosine. We conclude that for maximum therapeutic benefit, Treg expansion protocols should be optimised for CD39/CD73 co-expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
phoronix.com

Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack

Libcamera as an open-source camera stack that has been coming together over the past few years has been maturing quite well, broadening its supported hardware and feature set, and more in filling a void in the Linux camera ecosystem. Longtime Linux kernel developer Laurent Pinchart presented yesterday at the Embedded...
COMPUTERS
prdaily.com

The internal comms maturity assessment: 4.93 out of 10

We know that the pandemic has heightened the need for companies to communicate clearly and effectively with their employees. But wouldn’t you love to know how your industry peers are performing in terms of messaging?. This historic moment begs several questions:. How effective are internal comms team at this pivotal...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Australian organisations lack maturity in responsible AI

Less than one in 10 organisations in Australia have a mature approach to deploying responsible artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring a need for greater focus on the ethical considerations related to growing use of the technology. That is according to the inaugural Australian responsible AI index by Ethical AI Advisory and...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Following a DevSecOps maturity model

DevSecOps is in many ways another level of DevOps maturity for an enterprise. Executive management and other stakeholders understand the concept of a maturity model, making it a helpful way to explain the value of this shift. Following a maturity model also helps you tell a story that includes the people, process, and technology changes that come with a DevOps-to-DevSecOps transformation.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy