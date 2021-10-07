Skeletally immature patient showed lower graft maturity than skeletally mature patient after ACL reconstruction with a rounded rectangular femoral tunnel
To compare the clinical results and ligamentization of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) between skeletally immature and mature patients. Two-hundred-and-two patients who underwent primary ACLR were evaluated retrospectively. The clinical outcomes were compared between skeletally immature (immature group 1, n = 27) and mature (control group 1, n = 175) groups. Graft ligamentization of the reconstructed anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) signal intensity at 6 months postoperatively was compared between immature group 2 (n = 16), which included participants from immature group 1, and control group 2 (n = 32), created by recruiting data-matched controls from control group 1. Immature group 1 had significantly higher revision (14.8%) and pivot shift test positive (22.2%) rates than control group 1 (2.9% and 4.0%, respectively) (P = 0.020 and 0.003, respectively). The signal intensity in immature group 2 were significantly higher at the mid-substance and distal site of the reconstructed ACL than those in control group 2 (P = 0.003 and 0.034, respectively). Skeletally immature patients had higher graft revision and residual rotational laxity rates. Reconstructed ACL in skeletally immature patients showed higher signal intensity on MRI at 6 months postoperatively.www.nature.com
Comments / 0