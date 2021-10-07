CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of an anti-adhesion agent on vision-based assessment of cervical adhesions after thyroid surgery: randomized, placebo-controlled trial

Cover picture for the articleMany patients experience cervical adhesions after thyroid surgery. To date, however, no studies have objectively measured the effects of anti-adhesion agents on cervical adhesion symptoms. This study evaluated the effects of an anti-adhesion agent on cervical adhesions after thyroid surgery, as determined using a system that measures the extent of marker movement objectively. One hundred patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to undergo thyroid surgery with or without the anti-adhesion agent Collabarrier. Using specially manufactured recording equipment, the position of the marker on neck skin was measured before surgery, and 2 weeks, 3 months, and 9 months after surgery. Relative change in marker distance, calculated by subtracting the marker position before surgery from the marker positions 2 weeks, 3 months, and 9 months after surgery, differed significantly in the groups of patients who underwent thyroid surgery with and without the anti-adhesion agent (P < 0.05). A novel measuring system can objectively evaluate the effectiveness of a thyroid anti-adhesion agent. The anti-adhesion agent used significantly reduced adhesions compared with the control group. The trial is registered at www.cris.nih.go.kr (KCT0005745; date of registration, 08/01/2021).

