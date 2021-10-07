Evaluation of head posture using an inertial measurement unit
An inertial measurement unit (IMU) is an electronic device that measures and track the orientation of a body. We conducted this study in accordance with the STARD guidelines to evaluate the accuracy of IMU (index test) for measuring head posture compared to the current gold standard using a cervical range of motion (CROM) device. The reproducibility of the hunter and mirror-guided head posture was also evaluated. In vitro and in vivo tests were carried out to assess the validity of the IMU. To assess reproducibility, thirty healthy young adults were asked to look at four different locations in two different sessions while the head posture was recorded. Excellent correlation (r = 0.99; p < 0.001) was found between the IMU and CROM device with an absolute mean difference of 0.45° ± 0.58° (p = 0.85) for the in vitro test and 0.88° ± 1.20° (p = 0.99) for the in vivo test. For the reproducibility test, moderate to good correlation coefficients were found (r = 0.55 to 0.89; all p < 0.05) between the two sessions. The intraclass correlation coefficient ranged from moderate to excellent reliability (ICC from 0.74 to 0.96). These results suggest that the IMU sensors, when calibrated correctly, can be adequate to analyze head posture.www.nature.com
