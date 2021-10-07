CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines revokes more than 100 residents' recycling privileges

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 6 days ago
Recycling privileges for at least 136 Des Moines homes have been revoked this year because of "abusive" behavior, Jonathan Gano, the city's Public Works director, told us.

  • Residents tried to recycle prohibited items, such as car parts, appliances and paint cans, and after two written warnings, the city took their blue totters away. ( Third strike, you're out.)

Why it matters: Ignorant or malicious recyclers cost the city tens of thousands of dollars a year in extra disposal costs, Gano said.

  • Contamination devalues or ruins tons of materials that would otherwise be sold in bulk and repurposed.

State of play: DSM launched spot checks in 2018 due to a high rate of contamination in its recycling. The checks were expanded last year using GPS-tagged photos to document violations.

  • To help educate violators, the city puts "oops tags" on totters with unacceptable recyclables. (Those in full compliance get "super recycler" tags.)
  • Most households correct their mistakes before their totter is removed, Gano said.

Of note: None of the banned recyclers have asked for forgiveness or for the return of their blue totter, Gano said.

  • They'd get another chance if they showed interest, he said.

Context: Residents don't pay extra to recycle in Des Moines. It's considered voluntary and included in monthly trash collection fees.

  • Naughty recyclers could face $25 misdemeanor fines, but DSM hasn't resorted to that option yet.

Be smart: Most of the violations are due to "wishful recycling," Gano said.

  • Loose plastic bags and pizza boxes are the most common problems.
  • Tip: Never bag your recyclables because it prohibits an automatic sorting machine from doing its job.
  • Check out our checklist on what you can and can't recycle.

What's next: Expect more educational efforts in coming months, Gano said.

