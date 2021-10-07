CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writers gathering in Archer City to remember Larry McMurtry

By Michael Mooney
 6 days ago
Writers from across the country will gather in Archer City this weekend to pay tribute to Larry McMurtry, the legendary Texas author who died in March. Organized by George Getschow, who co-founded the University of North Texas' Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, the convocation will include readings at the Royal Theater by writers influenced by McMurtry and a free public screening of The Last Picture Show on Saturday night.

archercountynews.com

Writers to honor McMurtry with literary tribute

Writers from across the country will gather in Archer City to pay tribute to one of its native sons and author Larry McMurtry who died March 25, in Tucson, Ariz. In addition to the literary tribute, the Royal Theater will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of The Last Picture Show, the Peter Bogdanovich film made from McMurtry’s third book, with an outdoor showing of the film. …
ARCHER CITY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Archer City’s Larry McMurtry to be honored this weekend

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer City Writers Workshop will celebrate hometown hero and beloved novelist Larry McMurtry this weekend. Writers from across the country will be speaking about the influence McMurtry had on the literary world in Texas through his many novels, including Pulitzer Prize winning Lonesome Dove.
ARCHER CITY, TX
Dallas News

Writers and students pay tribute to Larry McMurtry in Archer City

ARCHER CITY — When Archer City native Jim Black years ago read Horseman, Pass By, the first novel by revered Texas author Larry McMurtry, the writing bug bit him — but good. “I remember finishing that book for the first time and just sitting there, eyes closed in wonder,” Black...
ARCHER CITY, TX
