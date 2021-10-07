Writers gathering in Archer City to remember Larry McMurtry
Writers from across the country will gather in Archer City this weekend to pay tribute to Larry McMurtry, the legendary Texas author who died in March. Organized by George Getschow, who co-founded the University of North Texas' Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, the convocation will include readings at the Royal Theater by writers influenced by McMurtry and a free public screening of The Last Picture Show on Saturday night.www.axios.com
