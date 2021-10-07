New Jersey county pilots LGBTQ outreach program

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Building relationships with the LGBTQ community and enrolling local businesses to act as shelters for victims of bias crimes are part of an outreach effort by a New Jersey prosecutor.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey on Wednesday rolled out a program to assign liaisons to members of the gay, lesbian and other communities to lessen distrust between them and law enforcement.

Linskey also enlisted Asbury Park, Long Branch and Red Bank in a program called “Safe Place.”

As part of the program, local businesses display a rainbow-colored logo in their windows to let victims of bias incidents and hate crimes know they can seek shelter there while authorities are called.

