LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Planned Parenthood representatives in Nevada say the more restrictive new abortion law approved by Texas lawmakers is being felt in the Silver State. “We've actually already seen an increase in patients coming from Texas, so we've seen a 130% increase in our region,” said Lindsey Harmon, with Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. “So, we know that patients are traveling about 650 miles from their home to get to abortion care and that sometimes it's all the way as far as Las Vegas,” Harmon added about the increase at its health centers.’

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO