Missing teenage girls may have been taken by people ‘who could do them harm’

(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police fear two teenage girls who went missing from their homes almost a week ago may have been taken “by people who could do them harm”.

Andreea, 15, was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent, while her cousin Izabela, 16, was last seen on Sunday in Harrow, west London.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with child abduction and modern slavery in connection with the incident.

It came as Scotland Yard launched a high-risk missing persons investigation to locate them.

The girls are believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee, and officers from Police Scotland are assisting the Met with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.

“I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela: you are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you.

“Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

The Met has urged anyone who sees the girls to call 999. Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.