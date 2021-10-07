CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Missing teenage girls may have been taken by people ‘who could do them harm’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNgHX_0cJuMZDb00
(Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police fear two teenage girls who went missing from their homes almost a week ago may have been taken “by people who could do them harm”.

Andreea, 15, was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent, while her cousin Izabela, 16, was last seen on Sunday in Harrow, west London.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with child abduction and modern slavery in connection with the incident.

It came as Scotland Yard launched a high-risk missing persons investigation to locate them.

The girls are believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee, and officers from Police Scotland are assisting the Met with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.

“I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela: you are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you.

“Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

The Met has urged anyone who sees the girls to call 999. Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.

Comments / 17

Womb Raider
5d ago

They won't find them, Their already shipped out to East Europe or someplace. Sex workers until they die

Reply(4)
6
Silly mee
5d ago

Sad thing is this is apart of of what the. whistle blower was saying about FB and other social media sites being harmful to kids .. Do not let your children have phones or social media period

Reply
2
Related
newschain

Missing teenage girls found safe and well

Two teenage girls who were the subject of a police appeal after they went missing from their homes almost a week ago have been found safe and well. The Metropolitan Police said one of the teenagers was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent, while the other was last seen on Sunday in Harrow, west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing teenage girls found in Scotland after appeal

Two teenage girls who went missing from their homes have been found, according to the Met Police. The girls were both found at an address in Scotland on Thursday, police said. They are safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers. Two men have been arrested in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Have You Seen Them? 16-Year-Old NYC Mom, Baby Girl Reported Missing

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 16-year-old mother and her 3-month-old daughter who were last seen leaving their Bronx apartment more than a week ago. It's not clear who filed the missing persons reports in the case of Melissa and Josmely Gonzalez. The two left their Grand Concourse home around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 and haven't been seen since, police say.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WIBC.com

IMPD Looking for Missing Teenage Girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking help to find a 13-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway. Ruby Rashaw was last seen Thursday in the 2900 block of East 19th Street. That’s a residential area southeast of the intersection of North Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue on the city’s east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
toofab.com

Sickening Video Shows Woman Shove Waiting Passenger Into Oncoming Train in NYC

A suspect has been caught — and charged with attempted murder. A woman who shoved a waiting passenger into an oncoming train has been charged with attempted murder. On Monday, NYPD released a sickening video showing the oblivious female victim waiting for the approaching 8 AM train at the Times Square subway station — when a woman jumps up from behind and pushes her into its path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myq105.com

Woman Hides in Dryer After Getting Caught By Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife in The Villages

A 38-year-old woman was arrested after violating a no contact order when she visited her ex-boyfriend’s home in The Villages. Morgan Bourell, a former resident of The Villages, showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the Historic Side of The Villages on Monday. But, when the ex-boyfriend’s wife came home, Bourell hid in the dryer. According to Villages-News, a fight broke out after the wife discovered Bourell in the home. Bourell escaped, but was later caught by police.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Progress Index

Ten people who were reported missing from the Tri-Cities since 2020 have not been found

There are currently 805 people missing across the state of Virginia. While some of them have been missing for decades, most of them have gone missing more recently. State and national databases say that 258 children and 119 adults from Virginia have gone missing in 2021 alone. That number gets smaller the further back in time you search. One-hundred and eight total people are still listed missing from 2020 and 35 are still listed as missing from 2019. The remaining 285 missing people stretch back to 1957.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Missing Person#West London#Police Scotland#Uk#Scotland Yard
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 45, is scarred for life after being attacked by masked gang who tried to steal her husband’s £15,000 Rolex

A woman was left covered in blood after a vicious attack by three masked thugs who tried to steal her husband's £15,000 Rolex in central London. Darren Seaman, 53, and his wife, Laura, 45, had enjoyed an evening out dining at celebrity hotspot Sexy Fish, when they were set upon by three masked men near Berkeley Square in the early hours of Sunday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mother of 2 decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother has been charged in connection with the killings of her children, who were found decapitated. Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection with the deaths of her son and daughter. Malaka Taylor, 13, and Maurice Taylor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Police Identify Woman Found in Croatia with No Memory of Her Name or How She Got There

Police have been able to identify the woman who was found on a remote part of a Croatian island earlier this month and didn't remember her name or how she ended up there. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Slovakian woman Daniela Adamcova, according to the Associated Press. Local outlets reported that she was identified thanks to a tip from the U.S., where she reportedly lived until moving to Ireland in 2015, per the AP.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy