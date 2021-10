TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education said Florida is the only state in the country leaving billions of dollars in education funding on the table. Florida was allocated more than $7 billion from the American Rescue Plan to support "students' health and safety and address their social, emotional, mental health and academic needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and two-thirds of that allocation was released in March.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO