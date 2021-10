SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 5, “Date Night,” which aired October 13 on Fox. Ruth Pointer was so excited to be on “The Masked Singer,” but a victory wasn’t automatic — and in the end, she had to jump off the stage, as the Pointer Sisters member was unmasked at the end of the fifth episode of Season 6, “Date Night.” Nicole Scherzinger got it right with Ruth Pointer. Ken Jeong named Tina Turner as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Grace Jones. Robin Thicke said it was Leslie Jones. Pointer...

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO