City receives more federal aid than expected
The City of Bartlesville has received the first installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds — and it is more than expected. When the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget was finalized in June, city officials expected to receive $5.8 million in ARPA funds over two years, with the first payment totaling $2.9 million. Instead, Bartlesville was approved to receive $6.3 million, with the first payment totaling $3.2 million, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said in a city release.www.examiner-enterprise.com
