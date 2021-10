Sammy Guevara won the AEW TNT Title from Miro this week on Dynamite and it was a big moment in Rochester. That was immediately followed by The Spanish God cutting an in-ring promo thanking the crowd and admitting that Brodie Lee is the greatest TNT Champion ever. Then Guevara challenged Bobby Fish to a match on next week’s Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. That last part was very unexpected.

