Dance is the next NWA art venture

Miss Natalie’s Rhythm and Dance is tucked away in the back of the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph. It is owned and operated by Natalie Delgado, who uses her 40 years of dance experience to inspire all ages through the art of dance. Ballet, Tap, Jazz and her specialty, Musical Theater which uses Broadway and made for TV style dances. One observer said “You will find a purity to her instruction that upholds the traditional Art form of Dance, in a positive supportive environment where your child can “vibe in her tribe.” Natalie has been teaching dance since 1995. Locally, she started off as a traveling teacher at various pre-schools and at both the YMCA and the old YWCA. She enrolls students month to month or there is a two week trial gift certificate available at Radiosupersaver.com Ages 3 and up are welcomed. Her dancers will host a Christmas performance at the Box Factory and a recital in June of 2022. Natalie’s studio space is also available to rent for dance parties.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO