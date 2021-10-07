CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dance is the next NWA art venture

By Alex Golden
Get ready to see a more choreographed approach to engage NWA residents in dance. Driving the news: Dance artist Karen Castleman used a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to study the state of the NWA dance community. She presented her findings to the public this week along with fellow dancer Heather Hartley.

