STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking video out of the Bronx shows a man attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl who was walking with her grandmother and other siblings Monday. According to a New York Post report, authorities said 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo approached the 65-year-old grandmother — who also had two infant grandsons with her — at about 1:20 p.m. at an intersection in the Schuylerville neighborhood.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO