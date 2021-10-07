Most Minnesota agency employees compliant with vaccine mandate

A majority of state employees subject to the Walz administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate have gotten a shot.

By the numbers: As of Sept. 28, 18,614 of the 25,357 qualifying state agency workers had submitted proof of vaccination, per Minnesota Department of Management and Budget data.

That vaccination rate of about 73% tracks with statewide trends.

Just 523 employees have not submitted proof of vaccination or consented to testing, MMB's head wrote in a recent letter to lawmakers. That figure could include seasonal employees who might no longer need to follow the rule.

Still unclear is how many employees who declined to comply are facing unpaid leave and other disciplinary actions, as Fox9 notes.

Of note: Because the rule only applies to those who need to work in the office, the number of eligible workers can vary from week to week.

The bottom line: The numbers could preview adoption rates as vaccine mandates spread throughout the public and private sector.