CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Most Minnesota agency employees compliant with vaccine mandate

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLeNe_0cJuLy7r00

A majority of state employees subject to the Walz administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate have gotten a shot.

By the numbers: As of Sept. 28, 18,614 of the 25,357 qualifying state agency workers had submitted proof of vaccination, per Minnesota Department of Management and Budget data.

Still unclear is how many employees who declined to comply are facing unpaid leave and other disciplinary actions, as Fox9 notes.

Of note: Because the rule only applies to those who need to work in the office, the number of eligible workers can vary from week to week.

The bottom line: The numbers could preview adoption rates as vaccine mandates spread throughout the public and private sector.

Comments / 2

Jay Larkin
6d ago

Obviously not by choice. You threatened to take away their income which could if had a ripple effect like losing home, cars, tuition, basically everything for a shot that is now ineffective with new variants🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤔😂. Compliant is a hollow word here

Reply(1)
8
Related
Reuters

Nursing homes struggle to survive an employee vaccine mandate

October 8, 2021 - According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the devastating impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and their residents was not due merely to the medical fragility of the nursing home population. CMS has concluded that the nursing home setting itself facilitated the early spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County announces vaccine mandate for its employees

All Allegheny County employees will have until Dec. 1 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a Wednesday press briefing. To satisfy the requirement, employees must provide proof they received either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines by the deadline.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
WNEM

Employees protest Ascension Healthcare vaccine mandate

Employees of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc held a protest Friday against a vaccine mandate. Ascension Healthcare is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-November, or risk losing their jobs. Demonstrators said vaccination should be a personal decision. "It is our right to chose. We should not...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Newington Town Crier

Hartford HealthCare reaches 99% of employees who are vaccinated; 300 still non-compliant

NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare announced Monday it has now reached 99% of employees that have been vaccinated from coronavirus. “It is a monumental task, as many colleagues came forward just ahead of the deadline with proof of CDC vaccination cards and exemption requests,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare. “At this time, we can report that the number of vaccinated colleagues has risen to 99 percent, bringing down the number of unvaccinated to approximately 300 who face suspension. We remain hopeful that people will choose to stay in health care and with Hartford HealthCare.”
HARTFORD, CT
q13fox.com

State employee vaccination increases ahead of mandate deadline

OYMPIA, Wash. - As a crucial deadline for Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate approaches, state data shows that vaccination numbers for Washington state workers subject to the requirement are about 20% higher than earlier this month. The Seattle Times reported that more than two-thirds of Washington workers have gotten...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccinations#Mmb#Fox9
News On 6

American Airlines To Enforce Federal Vaccine Mandate For Employees

American Airlines said the federal vaccine mandate will apply to all its employees. The airline will require all its workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already. Workers will not have the option to opt out for regular testing as some companies have done. American said the reason...
INDUSTRY
healthing.ca

Edmonton public schools mandates vaccine for all employees

Edmonton Public Schools is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Supt. Darrel Robertson said Monday the division is implementing the vaccine mandate in order to provide a safe learning and working environment, especially because children under 12 cannot yet be immunized. “Our custodial staff, maintenance, support, teachers,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Shore News Network

City of Gainesville Reverses Illegal Employee Vaccine Mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, after alerting the City of Gainesville of their possible violation of the vaccination passport ban in Florida, the Florida Department of Health received a response indicating the City of Gainesville rescinded its employee vaccine mandate. This reversal also follows an Eighth Judicial Circuit Court temporary injunction preventing vaccine mandates for city employees.
GAINESVILLE, FL
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing: ‘Most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the evening of Mon. Oct. 4 and that there should be minimal impact to operations’

Report by Paula Antolini, October 3, 2021. 6:55PM EDT. Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among State Employees. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the state has made significant progress in compliance with the executive orders requiring either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing among executive branch state employees.
HARTFORD, CT
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Officials Consider Employee Vaccine Mandate

HYANNIS – COVID vaccines could be on the way soon for children 5-11 years of age pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That’s Barnstable County commissioners to look at boosting the vaccination rate region-wide through schools and a possible county-employee vaccine mandate. Pfizer’s… .
HEALTH
mymcmedia.org

On Radio, Albornoz Endorses Vaccine Mandate for County Employees

During a Friday afternoon interview on The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi on radio station WAMU, Montgomery Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz spoke of his support to mandate that all county employees get vaccinated. He also explained his support of a Silver Spring Business District and predicted that the University of Maryland would triumph in its bug football game against Iowa Friday night.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Green Valley News and Sun

Supervisors inch closer to vaccine mandate for county employees

The Pima County Board of Supervisors inched closer to a vaccine mandate for all county employees on Tuesday, but stopped short of making any sweeping changes to current COVID-19 mitigation efforts. In a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Christy opposing, the board directed county administration to develop a “workable COVID-19...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Reuters

Spirit AeroSystems to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems said on Wednesday it is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its 10,500 employees by Dec. 8 in line with an executive order for contractors signed by President Joe Biden last month. The White House announced the Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal...
INDUSTRY
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
402
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy