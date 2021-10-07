CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distressed dogs help DeSoto County detectives discover drug house

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A group of distressed dogs outside of a DeSoto County home led investigators to discover a marijuana growing operation on September 30.

Investigators noticed multiple dogs that had no clean water, or food that were left outside in the Florida heat, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Special Operations Unit went to check on the pups when they smelled a “distinct odor of marijuana” coming from the home, investigators said.

Detectives discovered the home was being used to grow marijuana and seized numerous plants from the operation.

Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Sandro Hernandez, 48, of Arcadia and Heather Gebhard are both facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and operating a nuisance drug house.

Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Hernandez is facing an additional charge of cultivation of cannabis.

In total, 13 dogs were found at the home all in poor condition, investigators said.

The dogs were turned over to Animal Control where they will be available for adoption starting October 7.

Dogs from the home that have not been immediately adopted will go to local rescues including Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic, Canine Castaways, Inc., Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

