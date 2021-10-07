CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

How to get the holiday gifts you want and still save money

By Kristin Byrne
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPyPb_0cJuLwMP00

Move over, Halloween! Many retailers are sliding into the holiday season mode, and with worker and product shortages, shopping is going to be a different experience this time around.

If you want to buy general gifts, like candles or throw blankets, shopping expert Trae Bodge with truetrae.com says you can probably wait for a Black Friday deal.

But, if you're looking to purchase a product on one of those popular "must-have" lists, she recommends you start your holiday shopping now.

"In general, I am advising consumers to get their holiday shopping done on the early side so you're not facing a bottleneck when it gets a little closer to the holidays," Bodge said.

Bodge says that includes getting a head start on the kids' wish lists -- toymakers like M.G.A Entertainment which makes L.O.L dolls told CNN there's going to be a major shortage of toy products this year. Mattel, known for barbie, hot wheels, and Fisher-Price products said it would be raising its prices.

Bodge says if you want a specific item for the holiday and you don't want to pay full price, you can check out https://slickdeals.net/deal-alerts/ .

You can also download various browser extensions for cashback or coupons and price drop alerts.

Here are some options:

https://www.couponcabin.com/benefits/sidekick/
https://www.joinhoney.com/
https://camelcamelcamel.com/camelizer
https://www.rakuten.com/button.htm

But, don't rely on layaway this season for budgeting. Most retailers, with Walmart, just joining did away with the program, instead opting for buy-now-pay-later services.

"Take a look at the fine print. Some charge interest, some do not. So, if you can find something that doesn't charge interest, and you have four or five or six months to pay that item off, that's a really good way to alleviate some of that financial outlay for yourself," Bodge said.

As far as the shopping experience goes, a worker shortage continues to plague the country and retail is no exception. Some big-name stores like Kohl's have already started asking for holiday help.

"Given that we have a shortage in general and now we have all of these holiday jobs on top of it, I am worried about what retailers are going to do in this time," she said.

If the lines are too long or the crowds too big, curbside and online shopping are options and bodge believes, those will be popular just like last holiday season.

"Consumers are looking for convenience. They're looking for ways to fit shopping in and ways that work for them."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Shopping#Truetrae Com#M G A Entertainment#L O L#Cnn#Mattel#Fisher Price
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
Gené Hunter

Here's how buying groceries in bulk can save you money

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s no secret that buying groceries and having to stock your pantry and fridge can get costly, whether you’re a single person or have a family. While $2.00 for butter and $1.00 for a loaf of bread may not seem like a lot at the moment, it can add up. However, there are ways that buying in bulk to save money helps cut down on the costs as well as the trips to the grocery store.
ATLANTA, GA
kiwaradio.com

Start Christmas Shopping Now If You Want To Get Your Gifts In Time

Statewide Iowa — Supply chain experts are encouraging you to start your holiday shopping now as the hurdles brought on by the pandemic will be similar to last year, with some new challenges. The chair of Iowa State University’s department of supply chain management, Scott Grawe, says there will likely...
SHOPPING
WJHL

COVID-19 holiday impacts: how is the pandemic changing gifts?

(StudyFinds.org) – If you disagree with mom or dad on COVID-19 vaccines, maybe don’t expect much in your stocking this year. A new survey, commissioned by CoinStar, finds one in eight Americans plan on skipping holiday shopping for family and friends who do not share the same COVID-19 opinions as them. Meanwhile, nearly two in three […]
FESTIVAL
hermoney.com

The Foods You Need To Buy In Bulk To Save Money

We’ve got the secret to maintaining your food budget. A list of everything you need to find cabinet (or fridge) space for, ASAP. The pandemic has changed a lot about how people shop, eat, and live. When trips to the grocery store suddenly took on an unknown level of danger, we all found ourselves trying to limit our shopping excursions as much as possible.
LIFESTYLE
howtogeek.com

How-To Geek’s Best Gifts for Cutting the Cord for Holiday 2021

Moving away from traditional cable is all the rage now. It’s a great time to start giving people subscriptions to excellent streaming services or products that make accessing them easy. We’ve got the best ones right here. How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have...
SHOPPING
Tampa Bay News Wire

How to Save Money Shopping on Aldi Ads in 2021

For many customers who want to spend less on food, a scroll to cheap Aldi ads is a ritual every week. The German company attributes its low rock pricing to minimal labor and operational expenses, a restricted range of mainly cheap private brands, and a shop design with no frills.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy