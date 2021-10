The latest installment of Above Asking revisits two recently-featured listings in the suburbs that sold for five- and six-figure premiums. It seems fitting that a Silver Spring house that spent five decades off the market would sell for five figures above asking. The 2,000 square-foot three-bedroom leads with a front porch and inside, the living room has a brick fireplace. The dining room has double exposure and the farmhouse kitchen has a butler's pantry. There is also a lower level with a built-in bar and a generous backyard. The home received multiple offers and sold for almost $84,000 above its original list price earlier this month.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO