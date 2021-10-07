CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climber dies at Rincon climbing area in Eldorado State Park

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber who may have been free soloing died in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from four climbers in Eldorado Canyon State Park. They said they had been climbing on the Rincon wall in the northern section of park when they found a fallen climber.

The climber may have been free soloing — which is technical climbing without ropes or protective equipment — according to the sheriff's office.

The group of climbers said the man was not conscious or breathing, and appeared to have died.

Rocky Mountain Fire and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group both responded to the scene. The rescuers confirmed the man had died. He was carried out by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Early Thursday morning, he was identified as a 31-year-old man from Golden. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified him as Scott Dewey Friday.

The sheriff's office said the man's death was not suspicious.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Oct. 8 at 8:51 p.m., changing where the victim lived from Lakewood to Golden following an update from the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

