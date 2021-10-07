2 hospitalized following crash on W. Good Hope Road

Milwaukee Police are investigating after a crash on Wednesday left two people hospitalized.

They say they responded to reports of a crash around 3:56 p.m. on N. 91st Street and W. Good Hope Road.

One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light, striking another vehicle. The vehicle that was hit then collided with a third car.

The first car caught fire, and the 19-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 29-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

