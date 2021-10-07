CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2 hospitalized following crash on W. Good Hope Road

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
Milwaukee Police are investigating after a crash on Wednesday left two people hospitalized.

They say they responded to reports of a crash around 3:56 p.m. on N. 91st Street and W. Good Hope Road.

One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light, striking another vehicle. The vehicle that was hit then collided with a third car.

The first car caught fire, and the 19-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 29-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

DDGraham
6d ago

They are always released to do again ....just like the drunks! The city is consistently focused on tickets and fines for parking on the wrong side of the street...expired meters...etc.

Dani Rivera
6d ago

Never ends!!! Milwaukee when are you going to wake up and deal with this speeding problem???

