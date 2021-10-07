Police arrest 18-year-old suspect after shooting at Arlington, Texas high school leaves four injured

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday who had been on the run after allegedly opening fire at an Arlington, Texas high school which injured three students and an adult. Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who had fled from the school after the shooting, prompting a manhunt by local, state and federal authorities. Officials arrested Simpkins about 1:20 p.m. after he turned himself in to police. He faces three counts of aggravated assault.