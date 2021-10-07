CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council passes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces including bars, gyms and more

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to require people to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter certain indoor establishments. The council voted 11-2 in favor of the mandate, which will require people to be fully vaccinated to enter bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms, shopping centers and entertainment venues. The mandate applies to people 12 years old and up, and those with medical or religious exemptions for the vaccine will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before entry. In addition, businesses found to be violating the mandate face a $1,000 fine for a second infraction, $2,000 for a third and $5,000 for a fourth. The city already required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 for large events such as concerts or sporting events with more than 10,000 people. Certain essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies will not require proof of vaccination.

