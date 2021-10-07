CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Incentive Solutions Announces Strategic Reorganization

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Leadership Structure Supports Expanded Services for Channel Partner Programs. Incentive Solutions, a leader in channel marketing technology, announced an executive reorganization following the company’s recent acquisition of OneAffiniti, a pioneering through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) provider. The changes aim to transition support and operational flow to bolster the company’s newly expanded scope of services.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

CyBall x YGG: CyBall Announces Strategic Partnership with Yield Guild Games

CyBall and YGG are partnering up to onboard at least 1,000 CyBall scholars. Gabby Dizon - YGG's Co-founder, will be an advisor to CyBall. Join the Genesis CyBloc NFTs whitelist raffle to celebrate our partnership. CyBall x YGG: CyBall Announces Strategic Partnership with Yield Guild Games. The CyBall team is...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adsmovil Names Maria Twena CMO to Help Guide Company’s Marketing Efforts Amid Unprecedented Growth, Service Expansions

Adsmovil, a leading minority-owned and certified mobile advertising and digital media pioneer, today announced it has tapped Maria Twena to become its first ever Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer with deep expertise in digital media, agency, tech, and branding, Twena joins Adsmovil in a moment of unprecedented growth and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VHT Promotes ‘The Voice of the Customer’ with Acquisition of Survey Dynamix

VHT’s customers, which include some of the world’s top brands, can now gain direct insight into the experiences of their customers by asking them what they think — right when it matters most. VHT, a leading provider of customer-experience software, has acquired Survey Dynamix, a provider of customer-feedback technology based...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Marketing Automation#Marketing Strategies#Mergers And Acquisitions#Business Marketing#Oneaffiniti#Tcma#Incentive Solutions
martechseries.com

Clickatell Announces Chat Commerce Platform with New Payment Capabilities

Brands can now deliver immediate value to consumers through chat. Visit Clickatell at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, booth #1740 to demo new chat payment capabilities. Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, announced it will unveil new payment capabilities via its Chat Commerce Platform at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, Oct. 24-27. Clickatell helps businesses easily deploy payments in chat channels with low to no execution risk associated with regulatory considerations, payment ecosystem of payer and payees, and consumer adoption on the most popular chat channels.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Shachar Orren Appointed Co-Founder of Website Experience Platform EX.CO

Orren will lead the company alongside Founder-CEO, Tom Pachys, and will focus on global marketing and strategic initiatives. Shachar Orren was appointed Co-Founder of EX.CO – The Experience Company, the global platform powering billions of website interactions. Orren joined the company early on as part of the founding team (2013), was the sixth employee and now serves as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.
MLB
martechseries.com

Teneo Acquires Societer

Significant expansion of the firm’s presence in France and Teneo’s European ESG capabilities. Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, announced the acquisition of Societer, a leading French advisory firm specializing in ESG and sustainable leadership. The transaction will further expand Teneo’s operations in France as well as the firm’s broader European ESG service offering.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Refinitiv’s GIACT® Adds Global Consumer and Business Identity Verification to its EPIC Platform®

GIACT, a Refinitiv company, today announced that it has added a global consumer and business identity verification solution, gIDENTIFY® Global, to its EPIC Platform. gIDENTIFY Global represents a significant advancement in global identity verification, allowing U.S. organizations to validate non-U.S. persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
martechseries.com

Aware Raises $60 Million in Series C Funding Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Funds will accelerate the innovation of AI-driven solutions to manage data governance, security; capture behavioral insights for human-centric workplaces. Aware, the leading enterprise-grade, collaboration governance platform making sense of human behavioral data, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series C round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from previous investors including Spring Mountain Capital, Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JobsOhio and Rev1 Ventures, and continued support from Draper Triangle Ventures and JumpStart. The round will help the company scale its AI-driven, human-centric SaaS solutions for collaboration governance and data insights. Aware enables enterprises to overcome common legal and compliance barriers to collaboration adoption, address growing data risks and insider threat concerns, and empower employees by creating more empathetic, flexible, and human-centric workplaces.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

airfocus Adds Insights Functionality for Better Management of Customer Feedback on Products

Modular product management platform enables more effective customer listening and use of insight to shape products and solve problems. airfocus has added new insights functionality to its modular product management platform that allows for more effective capturing of customer feedback relating to products. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Evvnt Inc. and Adams Publishing Group Announce Ticketing and Event Marketing Partnership

Evvnt Inc. the industry leader in event marketing, event discovery and event ticketing, announced an integration of its platform with Adams Publishing Group. Marketing Technology News: The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are…. The integration provides over 120 Adams digital publications with...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ViacomCBS Enters Strategic NFT Partnership with RECUR

Multi-year pact will offer innovative digital collectables across the ViacomCBS portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc. announced a strategic partnership with leading non-fungible token (NFT) company RECUR to create a fan-focused platform that will bring the company’s iconic IP and cherished franchises that transcend generations to the space. Through this agreement, ViacomCBS and RECUR will create a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital products and collectables across ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of consumer brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks Inc.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dataminr is Acquiring Krizo, a Pioneering Real-time Crisis Response Platform for Corporations

Krizo’s capabilities will be integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the company’s corporate product for physical safety and security, cyber threat detection, and reputational risk. Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, announced it is acquiring Krizo, an innovative real-time crisis response platform for global enterprises. Krizo’s capabilities will be fully integrated...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud

Enables customers to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys to the next level. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Nothing Raises Additional $50m and Announces It Is Cooperating With Qualcomm Technologies to Power Tech Ecosystem

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces it is selecting the Snapdragon platform to power future tech products and cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to do so. Nothing also announced that it has completed a Series A extension of $50M from strategic and private investors. This will be used towards research and development in preparation for the brand’s entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HubSpot Ventures Announces the Launch of New $100 Million Fund to Support Scaling Companies

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today the launch of The CRM Platform Fund — a $100 million fund to actively support early- and growth-stage technology companies that share in HubSpot’s mission to help millions of organizations grow better. Through this new fund, HubSpot will invest in more exceptional companies that are committed to helping their customers succeed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Paystone Announces the Acquisition of NiceJob, a Leading North American Provider of Reputation Marketing Software for Service Businesses

Paystone announces the acquisition of NiceJob, an award-winning North American reputation marketing platform for service businesses. This marks Paystone’s fifth business acquisition over the last two years. These acquisitions not only advance Paystone’s rapid increase in market share, but also are pivotal in accelerating Paystone’s goal of building a category-defining platform that helps local businesses win more customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Announces Prithvesh Katoch as New Global Head of Client Data Services

Dunnhumby, a world leader in Customer Data Science has announced Prithvesh Katoch as its new Global Head of Client Data Services. In his role as Global Head of Client Data Services, Prithvesh will lead dunnhumby’s global team of data professionals to discover, enhance and enable dunnhumby’s clients’ data assets, allowing brands and retailers to engage better with their customers as individuals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

RapidMiner and Braincube Announce a Strategic Partnership to Improve Overall Analytical Effectiveness (OAE) in Manufacturing

Together, RapidMiner and Braincube team up to provide unique benefits to the manufacturing industry. RapidMiner, provider of a market-leading multi-persona data science platform has teamed up with Braincube, a leading Smart IIoT Platform and Advanced Business App Suite. These technologies combined enable manufacturers to master their use of data to perfect their production processes and enhance their efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy