CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

24-7 Intouch Acquires Goodbay Technologies

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-7 Intouch announced that it has acquired Goodbay Technologies, a leading provider of digital business process outsourcing services. 24-7 Intouch and Goodbay Technologies are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the customer experience with best-in-class technology. This acquisition is designed to enhance both companies’ need for globally diverse customer service solutions. Goodbay Technologies will be a wholly owned subsidiary of 24-7 Intouch, continuing to operate independently with a focus on gaming, mobile app, consumer technology and new economy clients.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

VHT Promotes ‘The Voice of the Customer’ with Acquisition of Survey Dynamix

VHT’s customers, which include some of the world’s top brands, can now gain direct insight into the experiences of their customers by asking them what they think — right when it matters most. VHT, a leading provider of customer-experience software, has acquired Survey Dynamix, a provider of customer-feedback technology based...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InMobi Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Appsumer Analytics and Insights Platform to Power Performance Marketers Around the Globe

Deal Brings Unified Intelligence to Mobile Marketing and Deeper Understanding of Marketing Effectiveness; Improves Business Performance for Global Advertisers. InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appsumer, a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers that provides a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels, allowing advertisers to turn complex data into rich insights. Based in London, Appsumer has been the intelligence platform of choice for performance marketing teams at consumer brands, including Miniclip, Picsart, Viber and more. The company was funded by Galvanise Capital and named a Top 100 UK start-up.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company

TowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Matas Builds Further Customer Loyalty With Matas Plus, Powered by Agillic

Health and beauty retailer Matas already runs one of Denmark’s most successful customer clubs, Club Matas, with 1.7 million members. Now, they have added a new sister to the Matas family, the subscription-based Club Matas Plus, which includes special offers, extra points and free deliveries. And already, thanks to successful in-store recruitment and a decade of performant omnichannel strategy powered by Agillic, Club Matas Plus is yet another example of our client’s success in omnichannel execution.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
martechseries.com

Clickatell Announces Chat Commerce Platform with New Payment Capabilities

Brands can now deliver immediate value to consumers through chat. Visit Clickatell at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, booth #1740 to demo new chat payment capabilities. Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, announced it will unveil new payment capabilities via its Chat Commerce Platform at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, Oct. 24-27. Clickatell helps businesses easily deploy payments in chat channels with low to no execution risk associated with regulatory considerations, payment ecosystem of payer and payees, and consumer adoption on the most popular chat channels.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Adsmovil Names Maria Twena CMO to Help Guide Company’s Marketing Efforts Amid Unprecedented Growth, Service Expansions

Adsmovil, a leading minority-owned and certified mobile advertising and digital media pioneer, today announced it has tapped Maria Twena to become its first ever Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer with deep expertise in digital media, agency, tech, and branding, Twena joins Adsmovil in a moment of unprecedented growth and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM Commits to Skill 30 Million People Globally by 2030

The company announces more than 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. IBM unveiled a groundbreaking commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. To achieve this goal, IBM is announcing a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Consumer Electronics#New Economy#Intouch#Goodbay Technologies#Fintech#Digital#Co Founder
martechseries.com

airfocus Adds Insights Functionality for Better Management of Customer Feedback on Products

Modular product management platform enables more effective customer listening and use of insight to shape products and solve problems. airfocus has added new insights functionality to its modular product management platform that allows for more effective capturing of customer feedback relating to products. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Goldman Sachs Recognizes Socure Founder & CEO Johnny Ayers as One of the 100 Top Entrepreneurs of 2021

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today that founder and CEO Johnny Ayers has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. This elite group of entrepreneurs includes visionary founders that continuously disrupt the status quo and establish a new gold standard within their industries.
HEALDSBURG, CA
martechseries.com

Shachar Orren Appointed Co-Founder of Website Experience Platform EX.CO

Orren will lead the company alongside Founder-CEO, Tom Pachys, and will focus on global marketing and strategic initiatives. Shachar Orren was appointed Co-Founder of EX.CO – The Experience Company, the global platform powering billions of website interactions. Orren joined the company early on as part of the founding team (2013), was the sixth employee and now serves as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.
MLB
martechseries.com

Refinitiv’s GIACT® Adds Global Consumer and Business Identity Verification to its EPIC Platform®

GIACT, a Refinitiv company, today announced that it has added a global consumer and business identity verification solution, gIDENTIFY® Global, to its EPIC Platform. gIDENTIFY Global represents a significant advancement in global identity verification, allowing U.S. organizations to validate non-U.S. persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Dataminr is Acquiring Krizo, a Pioneering Real-time Crisis Response Platform for Corporations

Krizo’s capabilities will be integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the company’s corporate product for physical safety and security, cyber threat detection, and reputational risk. Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, announced it is acquiring Krizo, an innovative real-time crisis response platform for global enterprises. Krizo’s capabilities will be fully integrated...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Paystone Announces the Acquisition of NiceJob, a Leading North American Provider of Reputation Marketing Software for Service Businesses

Paystone announces the acquisition of NiceJob, an award-winning North American reputation marketing platform for service businesses. This marks Paystone’s fifth business acquisition over the last two years. These acquisitions not only advance Paystone’s rapid increase in market share, but also are pivotal in accelerating Paystone’s goal of building a category-defining platform that helps local businesses win more customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nothing Raises Additional $50m and Announces It Is Cooperating With Qualcomm Technologies to Power Tech Ecosystem

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces it is selecting the Snapdragon platform to power future tech products and cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to do so. Nothing also announced that it has completed a Series A extension of $50M from strategic and private investors. This will be used towards research and development in preparation for the brand’s entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems’ Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content. Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

ViacomCBS Enters Strategic NFT Partnership with RECUR

Multi-year pact will offer innovative digital collectables across the ViacomCBS portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc. announced a strategic partnership with leading non-fungible token (NFT) company RECUR to create a fan-focused platform that will bring the company’s iconic IP and cherished franchises that transcend generations to the space. Through this agreement, ViacomCBS and RECUR will create a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital products and collectables across ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of consumer brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks Inc.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OOOOO and Boohoo Launch Collaboration in UK

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that BOOHOO.COM UK LIMTED. (“Boohoo”) is the latest global retailer to join OOOOO’s platform. Marketing Technology News: OOOOO Forms Collaboration With TikTok. Boohoo is a United Kingdom-based online fashion retailer, aimed at 16–30 year olds. The business...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Announces Prithvesh Katoch as New Global Head of Client Data Services

Dunnhumby, a world leader in Customer Data Science has announced Prithvesh Katoch as its new Global Head of Client Data Services. In his role as Global Head of Client Data Services, Prithvesh will lead dunnhumby’s global team of data professionals to discover, enhance and enable dunnhumby’s clients’ data assets, allowing brands and retailers to engage better with their customers as individuals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is proud to announce the launch of its “mini-metaverse” at “Harmony at London Wall Place” in the City of London. The City of London Metaverse is powered by Nextech’s ARway spatial mapping technology and software development kit (SDK).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy