24-7 Intouch Acquires Goodbay Technologies
24-7 Intouch announced that it has acquired Goodbay Technologies, a leading provider of digital business process outsourcing services. 24-7 Intouch and Goodbay Technologies are leaders in the customer care industry, focused on pairing the customer experience with best-in-class technology. This acquisition is designed to enhance both companies’ need for globally diverse customer service solutions. Goodbay Technologies will be a wholly owned subsidiary of 24-7 Intouch, continuing to operate independently with a focus on gaming, mobile app, consumer technology and new economy clients.martechseries.com
