CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

OUR VIEW: Ready to help?

The News Press
The News Press
 6 days ago

Kudos to Oklahoma State University, the School of Global Studies and Partnerships, as well as Res Life, Transportation, English Language and Intercultural Center, Family Resource Center and the many groups and volunteers who are joining Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and Council of American Islamic Relations efforts to resettle Afghan refugees in Stillwater.

We have a few weeks before our newest community members arrive, and there’s plenty of opportunities to pitch in.

We should be extending the warmest of welcomes.

Not that we should need a ton of reasons to help people fleeing an oppressive and dangerous regime, but we shouldn’t have to keep repeating that these refugees are the people and families of those who were trying to create a democratic way of life in Afghanistan and many were direct aid to our service members.

They didn’t seek war, but when it came, they helped us.

Let’s help, because people need help and it’s within our ability.

Thankfully, OSU has also created a portal that links to several ways to help at https://global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html.

CCEOK is also accepting monetary donations, or Walmart gift cards ($50 minimum), mailed or delivered to:

Mike Fitzgerald, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church

711 N. Country Club Drive

Stillwater, OK 74075

An online donation portal is set up at https://cceok.org/refugees.

We would also hope that OSU, CCEO and CAIR continue to keep us updated on the needs for our new Stillwater families. This won’t be a one-time deal. We’ll probably have to keep our sleeves rolled up for awhile. It’s going to take time to get really settled in. We’ll need to check in often to see how the needs change.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Associated Press

Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Volunteers#Refugees#Oklahoma State University#Res Life#Intercultural Center#Family Resource Center#Osu#Cceok#Cair
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
984
Followers
85
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy