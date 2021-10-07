OUR VIEW: Ready to help?

Kudos to Oklahoma State University, the School of Global Studies and Partnerships, as well as Res Life, Transportation, English Language and Intercultural Center, Family Resource Center and the many groups and volunteers who are joining Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and Council of American Islamic Relations efforts to resettle Afghan refugees in Stillwater.

We have a few weeks before our newest community members arrive, and there’s plenty of opportunities to pitch in.

We should be extending the warmest of welcomes.

Not that we should need a ton of reasons to help people fleeing an oppressive and dangerous regime, but we shouldn’t have to keep repeating that these refugees are the people and families of those who were trying to create a democratic way of life in Afghanistan and many were direct aid to our service members.

They didn’t seek war, but when it came, they helped us.

Let’s help, because people need help and it’s within our ability.

Thankfully, OSU has also created a portal that links to several ways to help at https://global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html.

CCEOK is also accepting monetary donations, or Walmart gift cards ($50 minimum), mailed or delivered to:

Mike Fitzgerald, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church

711 N. Country Club Drive

Stillwater, OK 74075

An online donation portal is set up at https://cceok.org/refugees.

We would also hope that OSU, CCEO and CAIR continue to keep us updated on the needs for our new Stillwater families. This won’t be a one-time deal. We’ll probably have to keep our sleeves rolled up for awhile. It’s going to take time to get really settled in. We’ll need to check in often to see how the needs change.