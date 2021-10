At this year’s E3, Square Enix and Platinum Games finally provided a fresh look at Babylon’s Fall, and the reaction to the action RPG was somewhat mixed. While the trailer provided plenty of Platinum’s trademark intense action, many questioned its visual style, which attempts to emulate the look of an oil painting, but at times just looks rather blurry and hard to read. That might be okay in a low-key turn-based RPG, but an action-RPG like Babylon’s Fall requires a certain amount of clarity. Thankfully, Platinum seems to realize that, as following Babylon Fall's closed betas, they’re toning down the oil painting effect in order to make the game sharper and more readable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO