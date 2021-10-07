5 things to know, October 7

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 5 things to know features another vaccine mandate, George Floyd getting pardoned, and a Stewart’s Shop that gives out great customer service.

1. Local contractor pleads guilty after defrauding homeowners in Capital Region

A local contractor from the Capital region who is currently in jail pled guilty to new charges after defrauding homeowners.

2. Come to Woodlawn Avenue Stewart’s Shop in Saratoga Springs for great customer service

Raymond Caron, an employee at the Woodlawn Avenue Stewart’s Shop in Saratoga Springs, has been making customers’ day with his uplifting customer service.

3. NYS vaccine requirements expand to additional health care workers Thursday

More health care workers must get the vaccine or risk losing their job in a new vaccine mandate that starts today.

4. George Floyd gets pardoned for drug arrest

George Floyd was granted a posthumous pardon from a 2004 drug arrest.

5. Senator attempting to end vaccine loophole started by Joe Rogan

Performers and professional athletes appearing at an indoor venue in NYC require proof of vaccination against COVID only if they are residents of the city or are regularly employed by the venue. This means performers and athletes who reside out of state are allowed to perform without proof of vaccination.

