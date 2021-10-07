CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Husband of slain Instagram star kills self in Florida

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdxTB_0cJuJh9U00

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals say the husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities showed up to arrest him in connection with his wife’s death last year in Texas.

Houston, Texas police held a news conference Wednesday saying there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida home when Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey.

Missing dad found in same forest as Gabby Petito, died by suicide, coroner finds

Police say the man shot himself inside the home after learning law enforcement had arrived.

Authorities said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following touting beauty and health care products.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Weather#Ap#The U S Marshals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFLA

Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show

Wednesday marks exactly one month since Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie reportedly vanished. However, the attention focused on the Laundrie family is still white hot. 8 On Your Side has been digging into police records to see the impact of the frenzy surrounding this case on the investigation.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
677
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy