Mecosta Co. Deputies Searching For Truck That Fled Traffic Stop

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after they drove off during a traffic stop.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 6 when deputies tried to pull over a truck on M-20 near Costabella Road in Wheatland Township.

They say the truck had two men in it, and was speeding west on M-20.

Deputies chased the truck before giving up their pursuit.

They describe it as a mid- to late-2000’s F-150. It’s a dark blue, four-door pickup truck.

They say it was covered in dirt from a gravel road, had a silver insignia on the truck panels, and had a black tonneau cover flopping around in the back.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the truck or men inside to call 231-592-0150 or to email tips@mecostacounty.org.