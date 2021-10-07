CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

On Very Serious People, Climate and Children

Palm Beach Interactive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember the days of the Simpson-Bowles debt-reduction plan? A decade ago elite opinion was obsessed with the supposed need for immediate action on budget deficits. This consensus among what I used to call Very Serious People was so strong that as Ezra Klein, now a Times opinion writer, wrote, deficits somehow became an issue to which “the rules of reportorial neutrality don’t apply.” The news media more or less openly rooted not just for deficit reduction in general, but in particular for “entitlement reform,” aka cuts in future Medicare and Social Security benefits. Such cuts, everyone who mattered seemed to argue, were essential to secure the nation’s future.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2021 & Climate Action

The American Clean Power Association announced the first of its VIP speakers at its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition October 13-15 at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is set to deliver the opening keynote address. Haaland’s participation is appropriate for a variety of reasons, including the fact that she represents indigenous peoples as the first Native American to hold the office.
POLITICS
Nevada Current

How do you solve poverty? Throw money at the problem.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If there’s one enduring myth in America, it’s that there’s nothing we can really do to end poverty. Most policy prescriptions during the last few decades — from setting up Byzantine barriers to programs like food stamps and Medicaid to doing nothing at all — are rooted in condescending lore that poor people deserve to […] The post How do you solve poverty? Throw money at the problem. appeared first on Nevada Current.
ADVOCACY
msu.edu

Wealthy people are both the cause and the solution to climate change

Wealthy people are the cause of a huge amount of global warming but are also the ones with the most ability — and responsibility — to fight climate change, MSU sociology's Tom Dietz and others have reported in a new paper for the journal Nature Energy. “The global affluent, the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ezra Klein
Shropshire Star

Children having climate activism ‘forced down their throats’ – Conservative MP

Siobhan Baillie suggested that British children should train as scientists and become the “problem solvers of solutions for the future”. Children are having activism “forced down their throats” as the way to tackle to climate change, a Conservative MP has said. Siobhan Baillie suggested that British children should train as...
KIDS
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#On Children#Child Poverty#Gdp#Times#Medicare#Democrats
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol rioter represents himself and accidentally admits to more crimes

An accused 6 January rioter who was warned against representing himself at a bond hearing has admitted breaking into the US Capitol and trying to have a judge disqualified from his case.Brandon Fellows, of Albany, New York, was facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for allegedly breaking into the US Capitol through a broken window and smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office.Mr Fellows allegedly posted pictures of himself sitting on a police officer’s motorcycle while wearing a fake beard and USA jacket, as a mob of Trump supporters fought pitched battles with police outside...
PROTESTS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy