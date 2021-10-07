CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank robbery suspect captured after three-hour Lexington standoff

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an approximately three-hour standoff Wednesday, Lexington police captured a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third bank, police said. According to police, a first-degree robbery warrant was issued for Adrun Bennett, 23, after an investigation identified Bennett as the suspect in the Aug. 9 Fifth Third Bank robbery on Walden Drive, near the intersection of Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill roads. During the robbery, Bennett allegedly handed an employee a note threatening he had a gun and demanded money. The employee complied and Bennett fled the scene.

