Watch: Hall of Fame Quarterback Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

CINCINNATI — Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was high on Joe Burrow before the Bengals took him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow drew comparisons to plenty of former stars, including the former Rams and Cardinals great.

Warner took a look at Burrow's Week 4 performance against the Jaguars in his latest film breakdown. He gives some great insight on the Bengals' young phenom.

Watch the video below.

