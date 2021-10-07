CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Hall of Fame Quarterback Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI — Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was high on Joe Burrow before the Bengals took him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow drew comparisons to plenty of former stars, including the former Rams and Cardinals great.

Warner took a look at Burrow's Week 4 performance against the Jaguars in his latest film breakdown. He gives some great insight on the Bengals' young phenom.

Watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Columbus Dispatch

What Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence shows about the NFL's quarterback evolution

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t follow college football recruiting during his high school or college career, so he had never heard the name Trevor Lawrence until Lawrence became the starter at Clemson. Before then, Lawrence was the second-highest rated quarterback in the history of most of the major recruiting...
NFL
MassLive.com

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow

It’s a battle between No. 1 overall draft pick quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football. Under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence and the Jaguars have struggled so far this season, going 0-3 out of the gate as this year’s top draft pick looks to right the ship in Jacksonville. On the other side, Burrow has worked his way back from an ACL tear that ended his rookie season early to establish a connection with rookie receiver (and former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase) to propel Cincinnati to a 2-1 start.
NFL
Bengals.com

What Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor And The Bengals Said After The Thrilling Win Over The Jaguars

"Let me start by saying we didn't give them much to cheer for in the first half. The crowd was electric, and if we can get that for every home game, it would be such an advantage for us. Our players thrive off of that. It makes it difficult for the opposing team's quarterback, so we need that effort every game. That's the standard for our team. That's the standard for our fans. It was tough sledding there in the first half — not a lot to cheer about — but that was awesome to see. Really, the first time that I've been here ... last year was COVID, and the first year we weren't really good. We're going to give the fans something to cheer about and we need them to have our backs. That was tremendous for this entire team."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase connect for 70-yard TD

The tandem that helped bring a national title to LSU is the gift that keeps on giving to the Cincinnati Bengals. As they’ve already done quite a few times over the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for another huge play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hall Of Fame Quarterback#Warner#Nfl Lineman
Bengals.com

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4 for his performance in the team's win on Thursday Night Football vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow threw for 348 yards and two TDs vs. Jacksonville, while also posting career-highs in both completion percentage (78.1)...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Joe Burrow connects with CJ Uzomah for tying touchdown pass

Late in the fourth quarter with his team trailing, Joe Burrow delivered the game-tying touchdown pass to CJ Uzomah. The former LSU quarterback made a beautiful throw while on the move to place the ball right in Uzomah’s hands with open field ahead. Burrow and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Joe Burrow has iconic moment ahead of winning drive

Things were looking bleak for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they entered the locker room for halftime on Thursday. The Bengals, who entered the game with a 2-1 record and a 7.5-point favorite on the spread, were trailing the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, 14-0, at the half. Burrow, the 2020 first-overall NFL Draft pick, was dueling with Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 first-overall NFL Draft pick, in a rematch of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, where Burrow and LSU defeated Lawrence and Clemson.
NFL
chatsports.com

Joe Burrow join exclusive group with Hall of Fame QBs

Joe Burrow has resurrected the now 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals. Following his injury-shortened rookie season, it was clear he needed more weapons and an ample offensive line to do anything at the highest level. The Bengals went out and helped in both areas by returning OL coach Frank Pollack and drafting...
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Joe Burrow film room: What the Bengals' offense showed in win over Steelers

When the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Joe Burrow only threw the ball 18 times. Last season, Burrow averaged over 40 passing attempts per game. Then the Bengals added a No. 1 caliber wide receiver in the offseason, which seemed to foreshadow a similar reliance on the passing game in 2021.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
429
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy