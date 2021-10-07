News brief: abortion law blocked, debt limit fix, caregivers' COVID deaths
The anti-abortion law in Texas has been put on hold, but it is unclear if people seeking abortions will actually be able to get them. We talk here of a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. It was elaborately designed in ways to make it hard to bring a lawsuit to stop it. Still, the U.S. Justice Department sued, and last night a federal judge granted a request to temporarily halt the law while court proceedings continue. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the decision a, quote, "victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law."www.kwit.org
Comments / 0