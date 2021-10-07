Officials identified 22-year-old Devarion Kitchen who died in a bicycle accident near Terry Creek Road (Brunswick, GA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 22-year-old Devarion Kitchen as the man who died Wednesday morning when a car hit the bicycle on which he was riding on the roadway of the F.J. Torras Causeway near Terry Creek Road.

The investigation reports showed that Devarion Kitchen was traveling eastbound on a bicycle in the lefthand lane at about 4:15 a.m.

October 7, 2021