Tornado Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAY COUNTY At 618 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Springfield, or near Callaway, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Bay County, including the following locations... Bay Harbor, Parker, Brannonville and Cedar Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN