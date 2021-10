Maggie Snyder and David Fung will come together to perform two deeply delightful works by Robert Schumann for viola and piano, the Fantasiestücke Op. 73, originally for clarinet and piano, and Märchenbilder Op. 113 for viola and piano. The two pieces, while typically Schumann-esque in nature, are distinctly different in their characters: the Fantasiestücke being a more light and vibrant work, and the Märchenbilder being one that has more melancholy.

