FLINT, MI -- While COVID-19 caused Flint residents to shelter in place last year, that didn’t stop artist Joe Rundell from doing what he’s come to love at 81-years-old. Rundell recently completed a statue of former Flint Mayor Floyd J. McCree, which has since gone to Fine Arts Sculpture Centre to be prepared for bronzing.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO