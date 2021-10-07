Watertown hosts fall yard sale

Shoppers at the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale in April peruse items up for grabs at one of the vendors’ sites. The biannual mile long yard sale returns to Watertown on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. File photo

For Jim Amero, Watertown’s marquee shopping event of the season, the mile long yard sale, has been a passion unequaled even by the long hours its coordination requires.

Amero has been involved in the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale for a quarter century, ever since he moved to the city. He’s been in charge of coordinating the event for about a decade. It’s been nothing short of a thrill ride for him, but at 74, he feels like it’s time to hand over the reins.

“It’s been a challenge, but also a wonderful ride,” Amero said.

As the owner of Jim’s Antiques on the square, Amero was immersed in the culture of the mile long yard sale right away. He acknowledged that it takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to pulling it off but that the city and its residents make something special like this possible.

“You just get involved,” Amero said. “It’s what Watertown is all about.”

Given the weather forecast for sunshine and warm temperatures, Amero has been trying to add spaces for vendors, to make sure everyone can participate.

He said that as recently as Wednesday, he was receiving calls asking if space was still available.

“I have a vendor that just called me this morning from Knoxville,” Amero said, adding that another vendor was coming from as far away as Oklahoma.

That particular vendor coordinates visits to see her daughter, who lives in Lebanon, with the mile long yard sale. Amero said that such various origins just increases the likelihood of finding something truly unique.

Ironically, the event actually takes place on the two-mile stretch of Watertown’s Main Street. Several other vendors may open up shop outside of those limits. Amero just encourages everyone traveling on Sparta Pike to be cautious entering the city and to find a place to park legally.

Given the expanse of the event, Amero said that he has been grateful to Rhonda and Chris’ Treeland for loaning him a golf cart, “to save this old man’s legs.”

The city’s signature yard sale is its largest community-based event all fall, and it starts on Saturday at 7 a.m., rain or shine. The bargains are abundant as hundreds of vendors look to move their wares.

A press release from the Watertown/East Wilson Chamber of Commerce welcomed all visitors.

It reads, “This is one of Watertown’s ongoing events, and we want you to experience it. You will be able to bargain shop, find something for a collection, enjoy a bite from the food trucks, local restaurants and shop at the local businesses.”

The day’s possibilities promise to be limitless in what one might find or new faces to meet.

The Tennessee Central Railway Museum will be making an appearance as well. If one wishes to catch a ride, visit tcry.org for more information.

To contact Amero about a vendor application, call 615-237-1777.