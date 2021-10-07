CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Shooting of 14-year-old in Waterbury may be connected to 2 other shootings, police say

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police believe three overnight shootings in the city, including one that left a 14-year-old boy in stable condition, may be connected.

Police said a preliminary examination of ballistic evidence found at the scenes of both Whitewood Road and Angel Drive shows a possible connection between the two incidents.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the first shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Cassidy Avenue. He said 9mm shell casings were found on the scene.

Spagnolo added the police department is “very familiar” with a juvenile who lives there and was released from a detention facility last week.

At around midnight Thursday, shots were fired into a home on Whitewood Road, Spagnolo said. Police also found 9mm shell casings at that scene. The police chief said a juvenile who lives at the home is allegedly involved with group violence and auto theft.

At around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Angel Drive, about a half a mile from Whitewood Road, police said shots were fired into a home, where a 9mm bullet hit the 14-year-old boy in the back. Spagnolo said the bullet was lodged “very close” to his aorta.

The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital then taken to Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, where he is in stable condition. Police said juveniles who live at the home on Angel Drive are also allegedly involved in group violence and auto theft. One of the juveniles was charged with weapons violations earlier this year and was recently released from a detention facility.

Police continue to investigate the cases. They believe the incidents were retaliatory but isolated. Spagnolo said that while the juveniles involved in the shootings are connected to group violence, it’s different groups. He says that youth violence is escalating in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Bootboyrick
6d ago

Thank Governor Lamont for all this violence and killing which he has chosen to ignore.

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

